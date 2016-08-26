High school football: McHenry runs past Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – From the sideline, Gio Purpura had heard not to try the reverse. But, when the kickoff came to McHenry’s return men, they decided to do it anyway.

From there, Purpura gathered enough speed that none of Crystal Lake South’s special teams players could catch him as he ran away from an 87-yard early fourth quarter kickoff return touchdown.

Before the play, the Gators' had been mounting momentum after bringing the game back to within 10 points, Afterward, they were deflated as McHenry ran away with a 45-31 win over Crystal Lake South in McHenry coach Nat Zunkel's first game with the Warriors.

"We called it, stuck with it and I saw it open up on the left side cutting from the right and I just broke loose and I had one guy to beat at the end, beat him to the outside and just took it to the house," Purpura said.

While the Warriors (1-0, 1-0 Fox Valley Conference) know they have plenty to work on defensively and mistake-wise, committing 13 penalties for 90 yards, they also showed resilience and the ability to strike at anytime offensively.

Purpura's kickoff return touchdown was one of four scores for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior. He ran for 111 yards on 20 carries with two scores and caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Colton Klein was the confident leader for the Warriors, completing a fourth and 6 near midfield on one touchdown drive and using both his arm and legs to keep his team moving as he finished 13 of 19 for 212 yards and two touchdowns while running for 37 yards and another score.

"(Colton) had poise under pressure," Zunkel said. "When things went bad, when he didn't have the right read, he just came back and played the next play. I'm proud of the way he reacted to some negativity in his own game. He was huge tonight.

Klein's other touchdown pass was a 23-yard pass to senior Matt Mohr, playing football for the first time as a senior.

"I think (Colton) showed people that we're a team that can score points but also that we're a team that, no matter what happens offensively or defensively, that we're going to go out there and try our hardest and do our best every drive ," senior receiver Matt Mohr said.

The Warriors finished the game without a turnover while recovering a late fumble and getting a Kennedy Kosmalski interception themselves.

Crystal Lake South (0-1, 0-1 FVC) was able to lower the lead in the second half thanks to a 68-yard receiving touchdown from Michael Swiatly, who also ran for a first-half score. But the Gators' didn't have an answer after Purpura's kickoff return score.

Senior quarterback Luke Nolan finished 9 of 27 for 138 yards while running for a score as well but was victimized by several dropped passes or plays that came close but didn't come together.

"We've just got to watch the film and get better for next week," said Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann, who noted it was the fourth straight year his team started its season with a loss after facing Marian Central the past two years.

The Gators will play at Crystal Lake Central (1-0) next week while McHenry will host Cary-Grove (0-1, 0-1 FVC).

UNSUNG HERO

Matt Mohr

McHenry, sr., WR

Mohr made his first career catch count, catching a 49-yard pass to set up a McHenry touchdown and later catching a 23-yard touchdown of his own to finish with four catches for 88 yards in the Warriors' 45-31 win over Crystal Lake South

QUICK STATS

McHenry 10 21 7 7 - 45

Crystal Lake South 7 8 6 10 - 31

Scoring

1st quarter

CLS - Swiatly 3 run (Olsen kick), 9:15

McH - Purpura 6 run (Lee kick), 6:42

McH - Lee 37 FG, 0:40.9

2nd quarter

McH - Purpura 47 pass from Klein (Lee kick), 5:22

McH - Mohn 23 pass from Klein (Lee kick), 2:46

CLS - Swiatly 68 pass from Nolan (Nolan to Meyers pass), 2:08

McH - Klein 3 run (Lee kick), 0:43.2

3rd quarter

CLS - Nolan 1 run (pass failed), 8:07

McH - Purpura 21 run (Lee kick), 4:47

4th quarter

CLS - Marchewka 1 run (Olsen Kick), 11:47

CLS - Olsen 26 FG, 8:18

McH - Purpura 87 kick return (Lee kick), 8:02

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Early in the second half, a few members of the McHenry student section stole one of Crystal Lake South student section’s “Gators” flags and passed it around before the public address announcer and McHenry administrators demanded that the flag be returned.