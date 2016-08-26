High school football: Marengo stops conversion to beat Winnebago by 1

WINNEBAGO – Marengo football coach Matt Lynch weighed his team’s flair for the dramatic and big-play potential on Friday night versus the mental mistakes that nearly cost them the game.

"This game is about making plays," Lynch said. "We got three or four turnovers, but we also had three or four mental errors. ... In the end, we made the play that we needed to make."

That big play came after Winnebago threatened to take the lead late in in the fourth after it scored a touchdown with 14.1 seconds left to cut Marengo's once seven-point lead to one.

Winnebago went for the two-point conversion and potential win, but Marengo defensive lineman James Dixon wisely dropped back in coverage after watching the quarterback scramble and got just enough of Jess Smith's pass to keep Marengo from surrendering the lead.

Keenan DeBoer, who recovered a fumble earlier in the fourth quarter, secured the ensuing onside kick, and Marengo escaped with a 29-28 nonconference victory.

"We (coaches) were joking on the sideline, it's definitely Game 1," Lynch said. "It's not about the mistakes. It's about what we need to do to get better from here."

The Indians were able to mask any mistakes it may have had in the season opener with big play after big play. Senior quarterback Eric Mackey, making his first varsity start, completed 12-of-21 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns with Winnebago slowing down the Marengo rushing attack.

Two of those touchdowns went to junior wide receiver Michael Anderson – the first for 66 yards and the second for 65. He also found junior Matthew San Miguel (five catches,118 yards) for a 65-yard score, and Joseph Mier (three catches, 116 yards) for an 80-yarder.

Those big plays helped neutralize Winnebago's pass-and-catch attack of Smith and wideout Kenzell Jones, who hooked up seven times for 188 yards and three scores.

"Until you've ever done it, and then you're playing some of those big-type profile positions, you don't know how a kid is going to react," Marengo coach Matt Lynch said of Mackey. "What a better way in your first varsity football game to battle, and take it down to the wire. That right there should give you all the confidence you need."

Mier's 80-yard touchdown catch and run down the left sideline, in which he broke a tackle near midfield, with 4:16 remaining in the third. He then caught the two-point conversion, giving Marengo a 29-22 lead.

"Just the whole atmosphere of it was fantastic, and the crowd behind me and my teammates – it was just a great experience overall," Mackey said. "No matter what there's always potential for a big play with these guys."

"It was a play we needed," Mier said of his catch, which gave the Indians the lead. "We made mistakes, but when we needed a play, I believed in everybody that we could make that play."

UNSUNG HERO

Joseph Mier, Marengo, sr., WR/DB

Mier broke through with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Eric Mackey in the third, and followed by catching the 2-point conversion. He finished with three catches for 116 yards.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Mackey, making his first varsity start, threw four passes of 63 yards or longer – all four resulted in touchdowns.

Marengo 29, Winnebago 28

Marengo 7 14 8 0 – 29

Winnebago 6 16 0 6 – 28

1st quarter

M–Anderson 66 pass from Mackey (Trainor kick), 11:20

W–K. Jones 49 pass from Smith (pass failed), 9:39

2nd quarter

M–San Miguel 65 pass from Mackey (Trainor kick), 8:02

W–Jones 11 pass from Smith (Leitzinger run), 1:37

M–Anderson 63 pass from Mackey (Trainor kick), 1:05

W–Jones 53 pass from Smith (Leitzinger run), 0:15

3rd quarter

M–Mier 80 pass from Mackey (Mier pass from Mackey), 4:16

4th quarter

W–Warkentien pass from Smith (pass failed), 14.1 seconds

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Marengo: Jackson 12-59, Mackey 12-5, Paar 4-21. Totals: 28-85. Winnebago: Leitzinger 11-41, Roberts 5-60, Whitehouse 16-56, Watson 7-38, Smith 6-11, Jones 1-11. Totals: 46-217.

PASSING–Marengo: Mackey 12-21-0-347. Winnebago: 16-23-1-273.

RECEIVING–Marengo: Anderson 2-129, San Miguel 5-95, Mier 3-116, Jackson 2-7. Winnebago: Warkentien 5-61, Jones 7-188, Roberts 1-13, Whitehouse 1-7, Watson 1-minus 1, Marshall 1-5. TOTAL YARDS: Marengo 432, Winnebago, 490.