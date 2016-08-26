High school football: Huntley defense stifles Jacobs in 35-0 Raiders win

HUNTLEY — Huntley’s Division I defensive end set the tone early.

Olalere Oladipo sacked Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick on back-to-back plays midway through the first quarter, sending a message. Oladipo shut down the Jacobs offense on that possession and the Raiders shut out the Golden Eagles, 35-0.

“I committed yesterday and I wanted to live up to the hype and give the crowd a show,” the Illinois-bound Oladipo said. “It was a good first game, now we’re just going to get better and get ready for (Prairie Ridge).”

Both offenses struggled early, going scoreless in the first quarter. Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney finally got the Raiders rolling in the second quarter when he found receiver Daniel Frederick from 30 yards out to put his team up 7-0.

Mooney followed it with a 40-yard touchdown run later in the quarter. As the game progressed, the converted running back continually found receiver Alex Coss on a hitch route near the sidelines.

“We knew hitches were going to be pretty wide open and it was,” Mooney said. “It worked. We drove right down the field. Right out of the half, we drove 70 yards and scored running pretty much the same play the whole time.”

Mooney capped the drive off with a 2-yard score to give his team a 21-0 advantage. Coss finished the game with seven catches for 92 yards. Mooney rushed for 52 yards, along with the pair of touchdowns.

Huntley running back Mike Ahmer found his stride in the second half. He finished the game with 98 rushing yards on 22 carries.

While Huntley was finding openings in the Eagles’ defense, Jacobs was not having the same success.

“Couldn’t get a running game going, couldn’t block, couldn’t catch the ball,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “(Huntley has) a very nice team. They played well and we played as bad as we could have ever played.”

Katrenick and his receivers struggled. He completed only 16 of 35 passing attempts, finishing the game with 189 passing yards and an interception. The Golden Eagles rushing attack was virtually nonexistent — 53 yards on 23 attempts.

That was largely due to the work of Oladipo and Caleb Jones up front. Jones also had a sack in the game.

“Keep Katrenick on his heels a little bit, that was our game plan,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “Try to get after him and a little bit and make him get rid of the ball a little bit early.”

Both teams combined for 22 penalties and more than 200 total penalty yards. Zimolzak attributed some of that to first-game jitters.

UNSUNG HERO

Cory Knipp

Huntley, jr., QB

Starting quarterback Eric Mooney left the game in the third quarter with cramps and Knipp stepped right in and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run that all but sealed the game for Huntley. “As the backup, you’ve got to always be ready,” Knipp said. “When that happened I just jumped in like it was practice.”

Quick stats

Jacobs 0 0 0 0 - 0

Huntley 0 14 14 7 - 35

Second quarter

H- Frederick 30 pass from Mooney (Zion kick), 8:40.

H- Mooney 40 run (Zion kick), 4:42.

Third quarter

H- Moondy 2 run (Zion kick), 8:16.

H- Knipp 2 run (Zion kick), 1:34.

Fourth quarter

H- Beaudette 2 run (Zion kick).

AND ANOTHER THING...

Huntley booted away the opening kickoff but it was the Raiders’ Dubem Anikamadu who wound up recovering the ball on the Jacobs 17-yard line. The kick was not intended to be an onside kick, but a favorable backward bounce hopped away from the Jacobs return man and into the hands of a diving Anikamadu.