Football: Plainfield North runs past Plainfield Central

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North senior running back Tyler Hoosman carried the ball 23 times for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 40-7 victory over visiting Plainfield Central in the season and Southwest Prairie Conference opener for both teams Friday night.

For Hoosman, it was just one more game that illustrates why he is the workhorse of the Tigers’ offense and a player that defenses must prepare for.

“I think our offense is actually underrated,” Hoosman said. “I am really excited for the season because we have so many weapons on offense.”

North (1-0, 1-0) had significant contributions from all three phases of the team. On offense, senior running back Kevin Block (two rushes, 54 yards, TD), on defense Ari Ekowa (forced fumble) and JJ Frey (interception), and on special teams Dillon McCarthy (82-yard kickoff return for touchdown).

Plainfield Central (0-1, 0-1) was led by senior quarterback Marcus Hayes (14 rushes, 91 yards, TD) and running back Lovell Houston Jr. (18 rushes, 48 yards).

North could not have scripted a better start as the defense forced a Wildcats’ three-and-out and on the Tigers’ first offensive play, Block scored on a 46-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 10:06 left in the first quarter.

“Kevin (Block) did a great job of running the ball on that play, and the guys did a nice job of blocking up front,” North coach Tim Kane said. “We had special teams help us out, the offensive line did a nice job blocking ,and I was proud of our kids in the way they played and battled, especially not knowing what they [Central] were going to do or what to expect with a new coach.”

The game marked the first game for Central coach Jon Pereiro. He had taken over from John Jackson, who had been the Plainfield Central coach for 19 years. The Wildcats entered the game on a 28-game regular-season losing streak, 29 including a playoff loss in 2012.

“We really didn’t know what to expect coming into this game with their new coach and all,” Hoosman said.

“I knew that they (Wildcats) were going to come out and play hard and have a lot of energy, but exactly what they were going to do, we were not sure of,” Kane said. “I thought our kids handled it well.”

Central put a six-play 77-yard drive together on its next possession and tied the game at 7-7 when Hayes scored on a 39-yard run with 7:08 left in the first quarter.

“He’s a darn good football player,” Kane said of Hayes. “There is no doubt about that. He’s a playmaker.”

Zach Nadle’s 4-yard touchdown run extended the North lead to 13-7 with 0:18 left in the opening quarter and Hoosman’s 6-yard touchdown run padded the lead to 20-7 with 7:05 remaining until halftime. Hoosman’s touchdown run was set up by a Dillon McCarthy 51-yard punt return to the Wildcats’ 10-yard line.

With Central driving late in the half, Ekowa forced a Houston Jr. fumble inside the Tigers’ 5-yard line that effectively stopped any momentum the Wildcats had gained.

“I definitely like to lead by example,” Ekowa said. “I want to get better every week.”

Perhaps the biggest play came in the second half when McCarthy struck again and returned the second-half opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown that gave North a commanding 27-7 lead.

“Special teams definitely helped us out tonight,” Kane said.