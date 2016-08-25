Prep Zone: Friday’s Cary-Grove vs. Prairie Ridge football game a battle of area’s two best players

The matchup between a pair of traditional football powers, who went to playoff semifinal games last year, open the season tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press poll and figure to contend for the Fox Valley Conference title, needs no assistance being more attractive.

Yet when Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at C-G’s Al Bohrer Field, there will be a certain bonus appeal. Not only are they two of area’s best teams, they are led by the area’s two best players.

Prairie Ridge junior quarterback Samson Evans was electrifying as a sophomore, leading an explosive offense and eventually earning Northwest Herald Player of the Year honors. Cary-Grove senior fullback-linebacker Tyler Pennington was runner-up to Evans for Player of the Year, but was named as Northwest Herald Male Athlete of the Year in June.

By extrapolating their numbers, Pennington and Evans both could end their careers among the IHSA’s top 10 career rushers, making them not only the area's two best current players, but two of the best ever.

“You see both guys, they do it in a little different way,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “Pennington is grinding out the yardage and Samson tends to do his more in big chunks. It’s a neat dynamic to see different players getting, a lot of times, a similar positive result.”

Both Schremp and Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said they may not fully appreciate seeing Evans and Pennington until much later in the season.

“At the end of the season is when you kind of look back and say, ‘Wow, that was really something,’ ” Seaburg said. “I think that goes on any year. You sometimes don’t realize moments until after the season is over.”

Evans and Pennington have not met, but have a mutual respect from what they have heard and read about one another.

“Our teammates look to us for leadership,” Evans said. “Last year, we both had a big impact on the season. This year, we have to get our steps for the backs and get the right reads and make sure we have a solid block on (Pennington), so he doesn’t wreak havoc with us.”

Pennington did not play a lot of defense against Prairie Ridge in last year’s opener, a game the Trojans won, 21-14. The Wolves did not lose again until their 6A semifinal against Montini.

“(Evans) is a great player from what I hear and what I’ve seen,” Pennington said. “I have a lot of respect for him, he deserves all the recognition he gets. I know he’s fast and a big playmaker. If we can contain him, I guess, that’s probably as good as we can do with him.”

Both players made an impact on varsity as freshmen. Pennington took over at fullback in C-G’s option in his fourth varsity game and still reached 1,000 rushing yards.

Evans, playing split end in the Wolves’ option offense, scored touchdowns four ways (rushing, receiving, kick and punt return) within his first five games.

“Where Tyler goes, this team will go,” Seaburg said. “When you have a guy with his mileage, it really means a lot. The guys really follow him, he’s a great guy to follow. He’s really what you look for as a coach, he’s got humility, he has a ton of talent and he always puts the team first.”

Schremp is thrilled at having Evans around for two more seasons to run the option.

“Anytime the ball’s in his hands, he can score,” Schremp said. “There’s not a lot of players you can say that about. He’s so talented and can make something out of nothing. You have to be a pretty special player to do that. We’re going to need him to make some plays, if there’s any team that knows the option, it’s going to be (C-G).”

The teams mirror each other somewhat. Both are masterful running the option, although each add different nuances. Both play 3-3-5 defenses predicated on speed and not reliant on size.

C-G won the Class 6A state championship in 2009, Prairie Ridge won it in 2011. C-G was 6A runner-up in 2012 and 7A runner-up in 2014.

If Kankakee Daily Journal reporter Steve Soucie’s preseason projections are accurate, C-G will drop to 6A for the playoffs and these two could meet again, perhaps in a quarterfinal or semifinal.

“There’s so many great players out there Friday night on both sides,” Seaburg said.

Led by two of the area’s best in this season or in any other.