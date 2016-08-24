High school football: Harvard lands JV game vs. Belvidere North 2 p.m. Saturday

Harvard athletic director Matt Rife exhausted all options in the search to find an opponent for the Hornets football team this week. Four days was just not enough time to schedule a varsity football game.

The IHSA contacted Rife on Monday to inform him that Harvard’s scheduled Week 1 opponent, Chicago Kelvyn Park, had forfeited Friday’s season opener.

Harvard will accept the forfeit and play a junior-varsity game against Belvidere North at 2 p.m. Saturday at Harvard.

Belvidere North’s varsity squad plays Rockford Jefferson on Friday. Harvard coach Sean Saylor said the Hornets will treat Saturday’s game as a JV game, but some of the varsity starters could see some playing time.

“We want a competitive situation for kids to develop and get better,” Saylor said. “Just like (Belvidere North) coach (Jeff) Beck wants for his kids. We’re going to adjust.”

The decision was made Wednesday after a frantic couple of days searching for a varsity opponent.

Rife said Harvard had scheduled the game with Kelvyn Park in October 2014 and that both schools had signed a contract then. Rife reached out to Kelvyn Park on Aug. 18 to get a head count for the postgame meal and learned the team only had 11 players.

Even so, Rife said Kelvyn Park officials told him the team still was coming. That changed this week, and Harvard was left searching for an opponent.

“It’s unfortunate for our kids because, to some degree, we’re being penalized for things beyond our control,” Rife said. “It wasn’t as if we didn’t follow up and confirm. As of [Aug. 18], there were three representatives from the school saying they were going to be here.”

In addition to schools in Illinois, Rife reached out to schools in Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan. Rife searched for other schools whose game this week was forfeited or schools whose scheduled opponent is on a teacher’s strike, leaving an opening in the schedule.

Losing Friday’s varsity game means Harvard will lose one of only four home games on its schedule. The Hornets will open the varsity season at Plano on Sept. 2 and will play their first home game Sept. 23 against Marengo.

“When there’s a build up to the season and you have the countdown clock going, the kids have it in their heads they’re going to play this team under Friday night lights,” Saylor said. “But it’s an opportunity to learn about minor adversity, and you’ve got to go with the punches that are thrown at you and adjust.”