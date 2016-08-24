High school football: Chicago Kelvyn Park forfeits Week 1 game at Harvard

Three days before the season opener at home on Friday night, the Harvard football players learned they might not have a game Friday.

The coaching staff told the players on Tuesday that their Week 1 opponent, Chicago Kelvyn Park, did not have enough kids to field a team. Harvard is trying to find an opponent for Friday or Saturday and the team will continue to practice this week as if it has a game.

The IHSA website has already updated to indicate that the game against Kelvyn Park has been forfeited to Harvard. The IHSA indicates that Kelvyn Park has only forfeited its first game of the season at this point.

Harvard coach Sean Saylor said Kelvyn Park indicated last week that their turnout for football was low. Saylor said Tuesday that an opponent has not yet been found to fill the opening in the schedule.

"We're doing everything within our knowledge to contact people and ask what might still be out there with other teams in the same situation," Saylor said. "We’re very interested in (scheduling a game), we don’t want to go into Week 2 without a game. That puts us behind the ball."

Harvard only has four home games on its schedule and losing this week’s game would drop that down to three, with the home opener on Sept. 23 against Marengo. If Harvard cannot schedule a game this week, the Hornets would open the season at Plano on Sept. 2.

Saylor said the team is open to playing Friday or Saturday and isn't being too picky this late in the week. With the game against Kelvyn Park scheduled to be played at Harvard, the location is not a problem. Finding a team with an opening that can travel to Harvard could pose logistical problems.

"We just want to play," Saylor said. "I feel bad for the kids that worked eight and nine months to get on the field for their senior season, then three days before find out there might not be a game. That’s tough for them. You get excited for high school football and then the first game gets the rug pulled out from underneath.

“You just don’t plan for losing a Week 1 game three days before. I’ve never experienced this.”