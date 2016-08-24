Clippers’ pack nips Rockford Christian

ROCK FALLS – The overflowing of Centennial Park’s lake forced Tuesday’s Rocket Run to look different than in years past.

This was Megan Grady and Erin Hosto’s fourth go-round at the cross country season opener, but the Amboy-LaMoille Clippers seniors seemed a little lost while they were among the leaders.

The runs along the Hennepin Feeder Canal served as a mental challenge, but Grady and Hosto overcame it to finished 2-3 and lead the Clippers to their first team title at the event over Rockford Christian, 44-45.

The Royal Lions were led by race winner Madison Franseen, who shaved nearly 20 seconds from last year’s time, crossing in 19 minutes, 29 seconds.

Grady crossed exactly 1 minute later, and Hosto came in 39 seconds after that. At about the halfway mark, Franseen had a 28-second lead over Grady.

“The course change kind of threw me off a little bit,” Grady said. “We went down to the [orange] cones, and me, Erin Hosto, and the girl from Rockford Christian – we just kept hearing people say, ‘They’re going the wrong way, they’re going the wrong way.’”

“I was wondering where to go,” Hosto said. “I didn’t know how much more I had left. I was trying to find the last 800.”

The course was a little longer than the one in previous years, and Grady finished in 20:30, while Hosto finished in 21:09. The Clippers had three more runners in the top 20: Margaret Vaessen, a freshman, finished 11th in 23:10; sophomore Kelynn Boyle finished 2 seconds behind Vaessen; and junior Cassidy Corcoran finished 19th in 23:55.

Corcoran finished 6 seconds ahead of Rockford Christian’s Annika Peterson, and both were their respective teams’ fifth runner.

“Cassidy Corcoran is our fifth runner, and last year she was oftentimes pretty far back in the pack,” Amboy coach Bob Halberg said. “I’m pretty pleased with how she ran all summer. Running miles makes a big difference.”

Hosto likes what she sees out of her underclassmen runners.

“It’s kind of fun showing them the ways of cross country,” Hosto said. “They’re very confident, and they seem very strong.”

Rock Falls’ Alex Gomez was the highest-finishing freshman, beating out Oregon senior Mayra Nava-Moyotl for fifth place, as both finished in 21:53. Gomez was in sixth place about halfway through before picking off Newman’s Teagan McKenna, then Nava-Moyotl at the finish line after Nava-Moyotl had passed her.

Despite the varsity races being 1 mile longer than what she had been used to as a eighth grader, the difference didn’t bother Gomez much.

“Knowing the course was an advantage,” Gomez said. “At the end, when we hit the bridge, we know we have to run better.

“I kept thinking that I needed to get this, because it was a long race and I just needed to get to the end.”

McKenna led Newman with a seventh-place finish in 21:56, leading her team to a third-place finish with 71 points. Mackenzie Clary led Erie-Prophetstown with a 18th-place finish in 23:48, West Carroll freshman Jaidyn Sisler led the Thunder with a 22nd-place finish in 24:14, and Leah Kuper led Eastland with a 45th-place finish in 26:19.

Rockford Christian beat the Clippers by 10 points last year.

“I have a good mix of veteran runners and young runners,” Halberg said. “There are only eight girls on the team, but two are from each class. It’s a nice little blend to have going forward the next couple of years.”

Girls cross country Rocket Run

Top 3 teams

1. Amboy 44

2. Rockford Christian 45

3. Newman 71