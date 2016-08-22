High school football: New coach, new outlook for Ryan Hupe, Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – Ryan Hupe has been through quite a bit in his first two seasons on the Burlington Central varsity football team. With a new coach in Brian Melvin, that makes three coaches in each of Hupe’s three seasons. The 5-foot-10 lineman has also seen struggles, with a disappointing 1-8 record to end last season. Hope spoke with Kane County Chronicle correspondent Chris Casey about why this year will be different on Rocket Hill.

Casey: How difficult has three coaches in three years been when it comes to learning new plays and systems?

Hupe: It's always challenging when you have to change coaches and programs like that, but this current coaching staff has been great. They have made things extremely simple, and have continued to push us and see what we can do. I think we've learned a lot this summer and are very proud of what we've accomplished thus far.

Casey: What kept you guys coming back to work hard each day after losing the first eight games of last season?

Hupe: We just love this game, you know. I feel like especially with the returning guys, we just always had that drive to better ourselves. It wasn't easy at all to keep losing, but I think we've seen what its' like and the returning guys don't want that same feeling again.

Casey: Why is this year with this team and coach Melvin going to be different?

Hupe: The biggest thing with coach Melvin is that he won't let us quit. Even when we're tired, he's our motivation. He's constantly pushing us to get better. But I also think this group plays with heart. I just think it's noticeable with this team. I remember reading a headline in some newspaper that said 'Doormat Burlington' last season. It kind of lit a fire under me.

---

WHAT TO WATCH

NEW MAN ON CAMPUS: Though Brian Melvin has coached high school football for a number of years – stops at Elgin, St. Francis, Bartlett, St. Charles East and East Aurora – he takes over in his first season as Burlington Central head coach. Though his job seems to be a difficult one to turn around a 1-8 record from last year's squad, Melvin said the transition has been seamless. "It's unfair what's happened ... for me to be their third coach in three years, but it's a testament to the work ethic this summer," Melvin said. "It gone so smoothly, the guys are on board with transition and it's been like I've been here for five years."

CAM IS THE MAN: After splitting the quarterback duties last season, Cam Kaldenberger will take over as the Rockets' signal-caller this season. Melvin is quite excited for the weapons surrounding Kaldenberger. After gaining some important experience through a difficult 1-8 season last year, Melvin thinks Kaldenberger is the right guy for the position. "There's really two things that will take us where we need to go," Melvin said. "Our [offensive] line for one, but also Cam will take us to where we want to be."

DOMINANT 'D'?: Normally when an offense has trouble moving the ball against a defense, a coach has his worries. But in the preseason, Melvin has been elated with the way his defense has not allowed their offense to move the ball. With standout seniors Bret Lopez and Vince O'Neal manning the defensive line, Melvin thinks it's much more a testament to the strong defense than any sort of offensive struggles. "Holy cow, these kids can play," Melvin said. "It's exciting to be a week or so away from seeing these kids hit the field."

---

Burlington Central Rockets

Coach: Brian Melvin

2015 record: 1-8 (1-6 Big Northern Conference East)

Conference: Kishwaukee River

Top returners

James Fay sr. RB/DB

Joey Garbacz sr. OL

Erik Hansen sr. RB/DL

Ryan Hupe sr. OL/DL

Jacob Janavich sr. OL/DL

Cam Kaldenberger sr. QB

Bret Lopez sr. OL/DL

Matthew Termini sr. DB

Key newcomers

Ryan Doubek jr. RB/LB

Sam Esterly jr. LB

Nate Figurski jr. LB/RB

Michael Kalusa jr. WR/DB

Vince O’Neal jr. OL/DL

Dionte Smith jr. RB