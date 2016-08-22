High school football: Evan Day, Batavia ready to defend conference title

BATAVIA – After recently committing to Illinois State, Batavia lineman Evan Day can have a senior year solely focused on helping the Bulldogs have yet another successful season. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Day is a mainstay in a Batavia offensive line that continues to reload each season. Day spoke with Kane County Chronicle correspondent Chris Casey about what lies ahead for Batavia.

Casey: How have you seen this team fill the roles vacated by some of last year’s players?

Day: We feel like we have a lot of guys that may not have been starters on last year's team, but guys that have experience, you know? That's valuable time. ... That experience helps now. Guys are putting in the work. We had some guys [last year] like Colin Cheaney at wide receiver that on most teams is a starting wide receiver, but had to play JV last year because we were so stacked at that position.

Casey: How much do you guys talk about the 32-game unbeaten conference streak?

Day: It's something that we know about and would like to keep going, but if we lose a conference game, make the playoffs and win a state championship, then we don't care. We like to win. This group loves it, but if we lose and come out of it a better team, that's what's most important.

Casey: Talk about the level of excitement for the Week 4 game at home on the turf for the first time.

Day: It's going to be fun. When you have home games and it starts to rain, you think, 'Oh no.' That won't be the case getting all muddy and everything. It's going to make us faster and we can't wait to see how it all turns out and play on it.

Casey: What kind of identity can people expect from this Batavia team?

Day: We're Batavia. We're going to be able to run the ball and we're going to be able to pass the ball. We're going to throw a lot of formations at you, some tempo and fast, physical offense and defense. We're still Batavia.

---

WHAT TO WATCH

HOMECOMING ON TURF: The hard work is nearly complete and come Week 4, Batavia will get to play on the school's brand new turf field. Not only is it the first home game of the season, but it's also Batavia's homecoming game. Needless to say, the stands will be packed with all eyes on what they hope to be another Upstate Eight River championship team. "We're excited," senior running back Dana Anderson said. "We can't wait to get out on that new field. Everyone in the community is excited about it and I'm sure it will be a packed house for that first one especially."

STREAKS TO THE TEST: With excitement about the turf field and beginning a new football season, many eyes will turn to two unbeaten streaks back in play for the Batavia football program this season. The Bulldogs have a 32-game winning streak in UER play dating to 2010, which includes the last five seasons in which the Bulldogs have been unbeaten conference champions. Additionally, head coach Dennis Piron has never lost a game away from Batavia High School (25-0).

QB BATTLE: Piron has yet to announce which of two quarterbacks will step under center Week 1 against Belleville West. Senior Ben Weerts was Batavia's backup QB last season – learning quite a bit watching standout Kyle Niemiec – while junior Riley Cooper has also taken several reps with the first team offense in the preseason. "Both of these kids have put a lot of time into working hard for this team," Piron said. "They both have shown they are capable of making plays to help this team be successful."

---

BATAVIA BULLDOGS

Coach: Dennis Piron

2015 record: 10-2 (6-0)

Conference: Upstate Eight River

TOP RETURNERS

Dana Anderson sr. RB

Evan Day sr. OL/DL

D’Andre Meadows sr. OL

Michael Niemiec jr. LB/DB

Connor Oroni sr. DB

Jake Robinson sr. TE/LB

Conner Stejskal sr. DL

Johnny Walsh sr. LB

Ben Weerts sr. QB

KEY NEWCOMERS

Colin Cheaney sr. WR

Riley Cooper jr. QB

Jeremiah Evers jr. WR/RB

Jared Martin jr. WR/DB

Collin Richter jr. WR