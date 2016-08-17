Grundy County indictments: Aug. 17, 2016

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced Aug. 17 the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty.

• John Bizzotto Jr., 38, of Minooka, was indicted in connection with resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 felony.

• Cynthia Gremar, 39, of Coal City, was indicted with retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• William Kohler, 30, of Morris, was indicted with the unlawful possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Steven Hensley, 40, of Dwight, was indicted with unlawful possession of methadone and clonazepam, both Class 4 felonies.

• Christopher Jensen, 39, of Gardner, was indicted with child pornography and unauthorized videotaping, a Class 3 felony.

• Katherine Martinez, 45, of Joliet, was indicted with the unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin, both Class 4 felonies.

• Jeremiah Neikirk, 35, of Morris, was indicted with the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Mario Eduardo Rodriguez-Limon, 40, of Diamond, was indicted with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

• Joseph Scanlon, 54, of Morris, was indicted with insurance fraud, a Class 2 felony.