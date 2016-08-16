High school football preview 2016: Harvard, Kishwaukee River Conference

Quick hits

Coach: Sean Saylor (third year, 5-13)

2015 record: 3-6 overall, 2-5 Big Northern Conference East Division

Fast fact: The 2014 and 2015 seasons marked Harvard’s first back-to-back losing seasons in more than a decade (2002 and 2003).

Scouting report

• RB Hunter Freres will be the centerpiece of the Harvard offense as both a rusher and a pass catcher. The senior rushed for 344 yards on 83 carries and accounted for 299 yards receiving, making 24 catches. Freres will be joined in the backfield by senior RB Liam Joyce, who rushed for 345 yards and six touchdowns on 117 carries in 2015.

“He’s like our utility man,” Saylor said of Freres. “Fullback, running back, slot receiver, we may even see him at another position on offense.”

Saylor hinted Freres has even taken reps at quarterback.

• The starting QB job, however, will go to junior Dylan Stephens. This will be his first year on the varsity squad. He steps in for departed QB Todd Lehman, who threw for 788 yards in 2015 but also threw 13 interceptions and five touchdowns.

“He’s a competitor at everything he does,” Saylor said of Stephens. “Being able to manage that in a game is what our concern is. I think he’ll do fine.”

• Potential targets for Stephens include Freres and Joyce from the backfield. Others include senior WRs Adrian Serrano and Eric Soliz. Senior WR Cipriano Flores returns after not playing football as a junior. Hornets basketball player Roy Amaya has never played high school football but will line up at receiver. Stephens also could find himself throwing to his brother, junior WR Ryan Stephens.

• Defensively, Brett Lehman will be the “backbone of the defense,” Saylor said. Harvard has to find a way to replace Tyler Perkins, who was the team’s leading tackler a year ago. Lehman will roam the middle at linebacker along with junior LB Marty Krasinski. Freres and Joyce will start at the safety positions. The defensive line is inexperienced. The Hornets will rotate a number of players on the line.

Top recruits

Freres and Joyce have aspirations of playing at the college level. Although neither is looking at specific schools at this point, Saylor said he thinks both will find the right fit. “There’s no doubt [Freres] can play somewhere,” Saylor said. “Probably a Division III player. Same with Liam.”

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 Chicago Kelvyn Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Plano 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Woodstock North* 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Woodstock* 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 Marengo* 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ North Boone 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Johnsburg* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

* - Kishwaukee River Conference game

