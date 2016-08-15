Prep Football: Talented junior class reloads Oswego roster

If you plan to attend an Oswego football game, you may want to grab a roster at the gate.

Gone are the names that headlined the Panthers in recent years, like Steven Frank, Austin Warner and Chad Marsh, but in true Oswego tradition, the cupboard is not bare. A talented junior class rises up to fill the void left by graduation after a 9-3 finish to 2015 that included a Class 8A state quarterfinal appearance and fifth straight Southwest Prairie Conference title.

“We don’t look to rebuild; our intention is to reload,” said Oswego coach Brian Cooney, who will return for his fifth year. “Although you may look at our roster and say, ‘There’s a junior, there’s a sophomore,’ these are kids who have playing time under their belt. They’re doing a good job picking up what we’re installing, regardless of their age. This is definitely a hardworking group.”

Junior defensive tackle/offensive lineman Noah Shannon returns after a breakout varsity season as a sophomore. At 6-foot-1, 300 pounds, Shannon is the only returning All-Conference player on the field for Oswego. The Oswego defense averaged 18.75 points again last season.

“I’m not a linebacker, but coach expects me to run the defense and I’m owning up to that job,” Shannon said. “We’re smaller than last year, but we’re fast. Our DBs look better than last year. We might not be as big, but we’re going to use our speed to hang with other teams that are bigger.”

Matt Maruna, Dayne Millard and Ryan Reichert are also expected to be significant contributors on the defensive side.

Competition for the starting quarterback role is ongoing this preseason, but Cooney will make his selection before the season opener in Minooka on Aug. 26. That quarterback will have several talents at his disposal, including veteran wide receivers Raymond Chmielinski and Elliott Pipkin, and halfback Nick Marra, while offensive lineman Tyler Harmon is also returning.

“We have a core of receivers who can make our quarterbacks look good at times,” Cooney said. “Steven Frank is a unique kid and you can’t truly mimic what he does. All four kids who are competing for that [quarterback] position all have their unique talents. We’ll be able to run our power game and be able to spread some things out.”

“We’ve been working hard. Knowing that we’re losing our quarterback, our running back and quite a few of our linemen, right after our loss to Marist we got in the weight room and we’ve been working,” said Chmielinski, who returns for his third varsity season. “We’ve picked up the pace once we started learning the plays.”

“Everyone knows the game and knows what has to be done,” Chmielinski said. “We’re still going to have a running game, but we have QBs who can throw and receivers that can catch, so we’ll be passing also – maybe not as much as last year, but we’ll mix it up.”

Oswego’s nonconference schedule has been eliminated with the addition of Joliet West and Joliet Central to the Southwest Prairie Conference this year, making all nine regular season games against SPC opponents. The Panthers travel to Minooka to open the season on Aug. 26.

“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder. After losing to [Plainfield] North last year to end our streak, we want to start a new streak,” Chmiel­inski said. “It’s all conference now, and we just want to do our best. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but we just have to get a feel for conference and see how it goes.”

As if facing Minooka and standing quarterback Johnny Carnagio isn’t enough of an early challenge, Oswego will host Plainfield North in Week 2. The Tigers snapped Oswego’s 33-game conference win streak.

“We’re used to playing teams like Providence and Batavia to start, but you can take those teams out and add Minooka and Plainfield North, and you still have your hands full,” Cooney said. “Those are two quality opponents right off the bat, and that’s the way I like it. I like to see what our kids are made of right away, and Minooka will give us that and Plainfield North most definitely. Mentally, the kids are anxious and ready to go.”