High school football: Richmond-Burton RB Jesse Hill-Male returns from ACL injury

In a way, it seems to run in the family.

Jesse Hill-Male’s older brother, Jake, tore an ACL years ago playing soccer. Their father, Jonathan, tore an ACL once and never had surgery (he did do lots of rehab). The kicker might be the time Jesse’s father tore his mother, June’s, ACL tackling her in a pickup football game.

The Hill-Males know how to handle a torn ACL.

In a football game against North Boone on Oct. 16, Jesse Hill-Male planted his left leg and felt it give out. At the same time, a defender lunged into his knee. Something didn’t feel right. It was the second quarter and Hill-Male – who had worked hard to earn the starting running back position midway through the season – decided he was OK to play.

In the third quarter, he planted his leg and was hit again. He felt pain in his left knee and knew something was wrong because the defender had hit him on the right side.

“It hurt quite a lot,” Hill-Male recalled. “I was thinking, ‘I really hope this isn’t torn.’ I might not have used the best language at the time.”

Days later, an MRI confirmed a torn ACL. The shooting guard and track runner would miss all of the winter and spring seasons. He set his sights on football.

Richmond-Burton coach Pat Elder recently said he thinks Hill-Male looks even better now than he did as a junior.

“Any youngster that goes through this injury should approach it the way the Hill-Males did,” Elder said. “He had his surgery taken care of as soon as possible. They were all very positive.”

Hill-Male had surgery Nov. 4. Days later his team ended its season with a second-round playoff loss to Rockford Lutheran. Hill-Male began the grueling rehabilitation process. He woke up at 6 a.m. to go to rehab three days a week for two months.

The hardest part was missing out on basketball season after a 22-6 season the year before. He attended every practice he could, controlling the scoreboard with forward Reggie Banks, who also tore an ACL during football season.

“I don’t even really like talking about it,” Hill-Male said of basketball season. “It was horrible. Basketball practices, you scrimmage so much, it’s a lot of fun. I really missed that.”

Hill-Male was cleared by doctors in June, seven months after his surgery, and finished physical therapy not long after that. He will return to the starting running back position that he worked so hard for last season.

Hill-Male had fewer carries than graduated seniors Joe Dittmar and Joe Wolfram. But he had been starting ahead of them by Week 3. This year, he and fellow senior Blaine Bayer figure to be the top two options in the backfield.

“I feel a lot stronger, I’ve put on quite a lot of weight and it’s not fat,” said the 6-foot, 185-pound Hill-Male. “I feel really good. My knee, I can’t tell the difference between my right and my left. If anything, I’d say my left knee is stronger. I feel faster. I feel better than I did that game before I hurt my knee.”

He said a goal he has set for himself is to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season. With 6-9, 312-pound Arkansas commit Dalton Wagner spearheading the offensive line, Hill-Male should have a good chance. He also wants to lead R-B to a Kishwaukee River Conference championship.

“We’re hoping he can pick up where he left off and build on that,” Elder said. “He’s looked good this summer in the things he’s done. He’s got a great work ethic. He does what he asks to do.”

R-B opens its season Aug. 26 at home against Wauconda.