High school football preview 2016: Prairie Ridge

Quick hits

Coach: Chris Schremp (15th season, 106-50)

2015 record: 11-2 overall, 6-0 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division

Fast fact: Prairie Ridge has been to the playoffs in 10 of the past 11 seasons, and has made the postseason in 14 of the school’s 19 years of existence.

Scouting report

• The Wolves were an offensive machine with their triple option last season, averaging 49 points a game, and they should be difficult to stop again. QB Samson Evans (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) was the first sophomore to win the Northwest Herald Player of the Year and returns to run the option.

• Also returning for the offense are OT Jeff Jenkins (6-3, 245) and TE Austen Ferbet (6-3, 230), along with RBs Zach Gulbransen (5-9, 165) and Cole Brown (5-9, 175). FB Manny Ebirim (5-9, 225) played some while Nathan Griffin was hurt and will be tough to stop inside the tackles. Jenkins and Ferbet also will see time on the defensive line.

• LBs Jacob Ommen (6-1, 200) and Joe Perhats (6-2, 190) are juniors but will be third-year starters to lead the defense. Schremp thinks the linebackers and secondary will be strong, although the defensive backs all are new starters. Nik Koelblinger, Dan Renteria, Justin Mikolajczewski and Zach Teegen will be prominent in the secondary. Teegen (6-1, 205) is a transfer from Marian Central, where he started last season.

• Evans, Jenkins, Ommen, Perhats and Gulbransen, all juniors, have been varsity players since their freshman year.

• Justin Grapenthin, Grant Golata and Ben Schultz or Garrett Crump will join Jenkins and Ferbet on the offensive line.

• “We are extremely excited about the potential of our offense,” Schremp said. “Samson is an unbelievable athlete at quarterback and always a threat to score. He’s a dynamic playmaker who is a top-five player in the state. We are expecting a lot from him this season.”

Top recruits

Evans is receiving the most interest, although Ferbet committed to Army (which does not give athletic scholarships but will hold a roster spot). Evans has offers from Army, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois. Jenkins and Ommen also attended several camps at Division I schools over the summer and also are drawing lots of interest. Jenkins has a Ball State offer and plans to visit Minnesota this fall.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 @ Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Huntley 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Bartlett* 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 McHenry 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Hampshire 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Jacobs 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

* - Nonconference

– Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com