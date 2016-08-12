High school football preview 2016: McHenry

Coach: Nat Zunkel (first season)

2015 record: 1-8, 0-5 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division

Fast fact: Zunkel’s career record in eight seasons (one at Mattoon and seven at Mercer County) is 67-23. He was 65-16 at Mercer County (in Aledo) and the Golden Eagles won the 2012 Class 2A state championship.

Scouting report

• McHenry had one of the toughest schedules of any team in the state last season, facing six playoff teams. The Warriors’ opponents won 55 regular-season games and four won their first-round playoff games.

• RB Gio Purpura (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) has good speed and led the Warriors with 526 yards rushing. His total would have been higher, but McHenry missed two games because of the District 156 teachers’ strike.

• LB Colton Folliard (6-3, 240), LB Kyle Lim (5-10, 205) and SS Augie Andrade (5-10, 180) are three starters who return to lead the defense.

• OT Andrew Rupcich (6-6, 270) and OG Tyler Clendening (5-11, 235) are back to lead the offensive line. QB Colton Klein (6-3, 195) also returns, but he might be used at a different position.

• McHenry had a remarkable string of 20 consecutive playoff appearances stopped in 2008. The Warriors have not been to the postseason in eight years. “The 2016 Warriors will be a different team,” Zunkel said. “We’re looking to be competitive in the conference and push to make the playoffs.”

Top recruits

Zunkel thinks Purpura has the speed to possibly play at a scholarship school for football. Rupcich has good size and could draw some college attention as well.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 @ Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Elgin-* 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 Jacobs 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 Dundee-Crown 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Hampshire 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Huntley 7 p.m.

*- Nonconference game

– Joe Stevenson joestevenson@shawmedia.com