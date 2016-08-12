High school football preview 2016: Marengo, Kishwaukee River Conference

Quick hits

Coach: Matt Lynch (10th season, 28-57)

2015 record: 12-1 overall, 7-0 Big Northern Conference East Division

Fast fact: If Marengo makes the playoffs this season, it will mark the team’s first back-to-back playoff appearances since 1996 and 1997.

Scouting report

• In almost 100 years of Marengo football, the 2015 season was only the third time the Indians reached 10 wins. The season included Marengo’s first appearance in an IHSA state semifinal since 1997 and a loss to eventual Class 4A state champion Chicago Phillips. Lynch doesn’t know whether last year’s success motivated his players, but he said last year is not on anyone’s mind anymore.

“It’s one of those things where it doesn’t matter what [last year’s team] did,” Lynch said. “It’s a whole new year. Each and every man has got to get better.”

• Much of last season’s offensive production has graduated. Quarterback Zach Knobloch has moved on after leading the area with 2,994 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. His top two targets – Craiton Nice and Jarrell Jackson – also graduated.

• Senior QB Eric Mackey likely will start the season opener against Winnebago on Friday. He saw some playing time behind Knobloch last year. Two targets to keep an eye on are senior WRs Keenan DeBoer and Carter Olson.

• Marengo’s top RB Jarren Jackson, Jarrell’s younger brother, returns for his senior season. He ran for 1,451 yards and 18 touchdowns on 250 carries last season. Jackson expects the offensive line to be solid in front of him. The line returns two starters: senior Casey Gara and center Dan Larson. Senior Austin Farrell could see time on both the offensive and defensive lines.

• On defense, Jackson will line up at free safety. Gara will play linebacker and senior Austin Farrell should see time at defensive tackle.

“We’re a team unit,” Farrell said of the defense. “We all know each other and what our jobs are supposed to be. Communication is key, as it is on offense. Knowing the guys next to you, your responsibility and having trust in your teammates.”

Top recruits

Jarren Jackson has received interest at the Division II and Division III levels. His brother, Jarrell, is a freshman defensive back at Illinois State. Lynch said Jackson has “great interest” from “several” D-II schools.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 @ Winnebago 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Elmwood Park 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 Woodstock* 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 Woodstock North* 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Harvard* 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 Mendota 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Johnsburg* 7 p.m.

*- Kishwaukee River Conference game

– Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com