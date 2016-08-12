High school football preview 2016: Jacobs

Coach: Bill Mitz (seventh season, 37-22)

2015 record: 7-3 overall, 3-2 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division

Fast fact: Mitz, an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer, is tied for 30th on the IHSA’s career list with 234 wins. Mitz starts his 35th year of coaching, with 28 at Stevenson and now seven at Jacobs.

Scouting report

• QB Chris Katrenick is back for his third year as starter after throwing for 1,807 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Katrenick (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) committed to NCAA Division I Bowling Green in April. WRs Trevor Loewen (6-2, 205) and Aidan Ludlum (6-0, 175) return and will assume larger roles in the passing game this season after leading receivers Nathan Meland and Kyle Copeland graduated. Loewen caught 25 passes, not far behind Meland and Copeland.

• OT Jimmy Wormsley, a 6-3, 280-pound junior, is a D-I recruit and back to start for a third year. His father, Jim, was a standout lineman at Dundee-Crown and played at Purdue. Kyle Vega (6-1, 265) and Dylan DeMuth (6-2, 205) are other returning linemen.

• The defensive backfield has Conrad Beech (6-0, 190), Loren Strickland (5-10, 180) and Trevor Fitzsimmons (5-11, 170) all returning. DL Brandon Ceisel (5-11, 195) is another returning starter.

• Fitzimmons and fellow juniors Caleb Walker and John Farrissey also will compete for time receiving passes from Katrenick.

• Jacobs missed the playoffs in 2014 at 5-4, coming up just short of the necessary playoff points. The Eagles lost only to Huntley and Cary-Grove last regular season, but Mitz knows the schedule will be tougher with teams such as Prairie Ridge, Hampshire and Crystal Lake Central added. “The FVC has a lot of good players at all positions,” Mitz said. “It will be a very demanding scheduling for everyone.”

Top recruits

Katrenick landed seven offers and made numerous other visits to Big Ten, Mid-American and Atlantic Coast Conference schools. Wormsley likely will be Jacobs’ next D-I player as his recruiting will intensify this year.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 @ Huntley 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 2 Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 Cary-Grove 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ McHenry 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 Crystal Lake Central 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 7 Glenbard East* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 14 Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Hampshire 7:15 p.m.

* - Nonconference game

– Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com