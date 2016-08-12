High school football preview 2016: Huntley

Coach: Matt Zimolzak (first season)

2015 record: 10-1, 5-0 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division

Fast fact: Huntley football has made the playoffs three of the past four seasons. The Red Raiders were in the postseason three times in school history before that (2001, 2008 and 2009).

Scouting report

• Zimolzak formerly was the Red Raiders defensive coordinator and last year’s unit was one of his best, allowing 14 points a game and giving up 20 points in a game only twice. Zimolzak takes over for John Hart, who left to take the head coaching position at Brownsburg High School near Indianapolis.

• QB Eric Mooney (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) will be one of the area’s most dangerous offensive threats, both as a runner and passer. He was the Raiders’ best big-play threat last season as a running back and receiver. RB Mike Ahmer (5-8, 165) also is fast and will line up as the lone running back most of the time.

• WR Alec Coss (6-0, 165) caught 38 passes for eight touchdowns and gives the Raiders speed on the outside. OT Andrew Pertzborn (6-1, 285) is Huntley’s top returning offensive lineman. WR Ryan Antonsen (6-2, 184) will be a big target for Mooney.

• DE Caleb Jones (6-2, 215) and DE Olalere Oladipo (6-4, 235) were part of an outstanding line last season and return to lead that unit.

• Zimolzak spoke about Mooney taking over the offense: “He leads the offense and having him back there is just like having another coach on the field when he’s out there. His athletic ability allows us to do a bunch of different things, so having him back there, and having him be able to run multiple sets, with his athleticism, whether he’s throwing or running or reading defenses, he’s going to be something special.”

Top recruits

Oladipo has the size and speed to attract a lot of attention, whether it’s from blockers or from college coaches. He received more than 20 scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools and narrowed his choices to six this summer, expecting to announce his commitment Thursday. … Mooney, a junior, will be next as colleges see how he runs the Raiders’ offense.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 Jacobs 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Hampshire 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Cary-Grove 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 30 West Aurora* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Crystal Lake Central 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 14 Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 McHenry 7 p.m.

* - Nonconference game

– Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com