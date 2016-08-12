High school football preview 2016: Hampshire

Quick hits

Coach: Mike Brasile (third season, 10-9)

2015 record: 6-4 overall, 4-2 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division

Fast fact: The Whip-Purs won their final two games to reach the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. They had to beat Crystal Lake Central and Woodstock because they would not have had enough playoff points to qualify with a 5-4 record.

Scouting report

• Hampshire threw the ball all over the field last season with QB Jake Vincent (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) at the controls. Vincent completed 195 of 341 passes for 2,665 yards and 31 touchdowns. Vincent attempted 46 more passes than the next QB, Marengo’s Zach Knobloch, who played three more games.

• WR Jared Hornbeck (6-0, 180) returns as one of three players who caught at least 51 balls from Vincent. Xavier Bennett (57) and Jake Manning (52) were the other two. Hornbeck hauled in 51 receptions for 13 touchdowns, tying for second in the area.

• WR Connor Burke (5-11, 175), RB Danny Tuzak (5-11, 200) and OL Pawel Barnas (6-2, 285) are other returning starters on offense. … “The offensive line, led by Pawel Barnas, has really jelled during the summer and I look forward to seeing that young group mature quickly,” Brasile said.

• OL-DL Jake Detiveaux (6-2, 270), DL Devin Baldridge (6-3, 210), WR Cameron Fleury (5-10, 165), WR-DB Nic Rummel (5-11, 170), DB-LB Trevor Laffin (6-0, 180) and RB-LB Jake See (5-11, 190) are some of the new players Brasile expects to help a lot.

Top recruits

Vincent has attended several camps and has interest from Division-I schools such as Illinois State, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois, although he is waiting for an offer. He hopes some early game video of the Whips’ passing attack will help raise interest.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 @ Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Burlington Central* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 Huntley 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 McHenry 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 Jacobs 7:15 p.m.

* - Nonconference game

– Joe Stevenson joestevenson@shawmedia.com