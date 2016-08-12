High school football preview 2016: Crystal Lake South

Quick hits

Coach: Chuck Ahsmann (seventh season, 39-22)

2015 record: 5-5 overall, 2-3 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division

Fast fact: Crystal Lake South’s five losses last season came to teams that won a combined 47 games (Marian Central, Huntley, Jacobs, Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge).

Scouting report

• South has some of its top offensive players returning, led by QB Luke Nolan and FB Kyle Leva. Nolan threw for 1,186 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Nolan (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) attended several camps this summer and Ahsmann considers him a good prospect at the next level. Leva (6-1, 185) led the Gators with 517 rushing yards and also caught 20 passes.

• OL Trevor Keegan (6-6, 290) was the first freshman to play varsity at South for as long as coach Ahsmann could remember. There will be another one this season as Dom Collado (6-3, 290) joins Keegan at the other tackle spot. Collado soon will catch the eyes of NCAA Division I coaches.

• WR Matt Meyers (18 receptions) and RB Michael Swiatly are two other returning starters on offense. Swiatly also will be back as a starter at LB.

• On defense, LB Luke Marchewka (6-1, 205) and LB Tyler Beckwith (6-0, 220) return with Swiatly. Cullen Chudik and Jake Kocemba are new varsity players expected to play key roles at LB. WR-DB Devin Kornhauser is a sophomore expected to make an impact.

• The Gators started 5-1 last season before running into the toughest part of their schedule in the last three regular-season games. A 24-21 victory over McHenry in Week 5 was crucial to them reaching the playoffs for the 13th time in 15 seasons.

Top recruits

Keegan received an offer this summer from Northwestern and should be getting a lot more in the not-too-distant future. … Collado also is highly regarded and has the talent to get attention from a lot of D-I schools.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 McHenry 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 Jacobs 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Hampshire 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Huntley 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ West Chicago* 7:30 p.m.

* - Nonconference game

– Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com