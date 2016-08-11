High school football preview 2016: Cary-Grove

Quick hits

Coach: Brad Seaburg (sixth season, 52-11)

2015 record: 11-2 overall, 4-1 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division (Class 7A playoff semifinalist)

Fast fact: Cary-Grove has been to the semifinals in three of the past four years, and twice played for state titles (6A in 2012, 7A in 2014).

Scouting report

• The Trojans have several key players returning from an 11-2 team that lost to eventual Class 7A state champion Glenbard West, 21-6, in a semifinal game.

• FB-LB Tyler Pennington has been the Trojans’ offensive focal point for most of three seasons and has a school-record 4,236 career rushing yards. He also leads the defense at middle linebacker, which likely will be his college position.

• Other starters returning on offense with Pennington are C Colton Ruhland, G Nate Hartke and RB Ryan Magel, one of C-G’s fastest players who rushed for 783 yards. Bobby Collins and sophomore Quinn Priester will compete for the QB position; Collins started some games last season when J.P. Sullivan was sick.

• The defense was another tough unit last season and returns six starters: Pennington, DL Jordan Laktas, FS David Daigle, SS Zack Underwood, SS Max Skol and LB Kevin Pedersen.

• RB Kyle Pressley likely will join Pennington and Magel as the primary ballcarriers. RB-WR Oscar Rivera, WR-TE Ethan Vitous and OL Addison West are other players who figure prominently in the offense. Seaburg considers the offensive backfield one of the team’s strengths.

Top recruits

Pennington attended some camps over the summer, but is not committed yet. He is 5-foot-10, which some schools might hold against him, but he’s a smart player with all the intangibles teams could ever want. He went to camps at Michigan State, Princeton and Yale over the summer, so the Ivy League is a possibility. … Ruhland, a junior, is another player who could get college interest. He will be a leader on the line, and his brother, Trevor, plays tackle at Notre Dame. West, a 6-2, 240-pound sophomore, is a player Seaburg thinks eventually can play Division I college football.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ McHenry 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 Hampshire 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Jacobs 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 23 Huntley 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 South Elgin-* 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 Crystal Lake Central 7:15 p.m.

* - Nonconference game

– Joe Stevenson

