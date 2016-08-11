High school football preview 2016: Burlington Central, Kishwaukee River Conference

Quick hits

Coach: Brian Melvin (first season)

2015 record: 1-8 overall, 1-6 Big Northern Conference East Division

Fast fact: Melvin is the third Burlington Central coach in the past three seasons.

Scouting report

• With coaches moving in and out over the past three years, the Rockets have not had a consistent leader. Melvin hopes to provide just that. He was afraid it would be hard for his players to buy into their third new staff, but that hasn’t been the case.

Chuck Abate will serve as offensive coordinator and Robbie Stover returns to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator.

• Burlington Central is the largest school in the new Kishwaukee River Conference.

• Senior RB Jimmy Fay (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) will start in the backfield. RB Erik Hansen is a bigger option at 6-2, 215. Senior RB Dionte Smith also could take his share of handoffs. The Rockets have an experienced offensive line led by seniors Joey Garbacz, Jacob Janavich and Ryan Hupe.

• Senior QB Cameron Kaldenberger will start this season. His top targets likely will be 6-2, 190-pound Colin Anderson and 6-0, 160-pound Logan Dietz.

“Cameron is going to be fine. He’s got all the tools you would want for a high school quarterback,” Melvin said. “We are expecting him to do different things and he does them well. It’s nice to have a kid that can throw the football ,and he’s got a great arm.”

• The defensive line will be a strength of the team, led by linemen Bret Lopez (5-10, 270) and Vince O’Neal (5-10, 220). Junior LBs Nate Figursky and Sam Esterly don’t have much varsity experience but will be thrown into the fire. In addition to running back, Fay is such a versatile athlete he could end up playing a number of positions on defense. He will even serve as the kicker. Melvin said Fay has made 55-yard field goals in practice.

“Jimmy is just that athlete that you hope you get to coach,” Melvin said. “I had that honor a handful of times, and it’s great that my first head coaching job I get another one. He’s going to do everything for us.”

Top recruits

Lopez hopes to walk on at Nebraska, where his brother, Joel Lopez, is a walk-on defensive lineman. Fay has received interest from a number of Division III schools, primarily in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 Byron 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Hampshire 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Rockford Lutheran 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 16 Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Johnsburg* 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 Woodstock* 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Woodstock North* 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Marengo* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 Harvard* 7 p.m.

* - Kishwaukee River Conference game

– Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com