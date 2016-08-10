High school football preview 2016: Woodstock North, Kishwaukee River Conference

Quick hits

Coach: Jeff Schroeder (eighth season, 25-41)

2015 record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 Fox Valley Conference Fox Division

Fast fact: Last year was the second season in a row the Thunder lost their final two games of the season to finish with a 4-5 record and miss the playoffs.

Scouting report

• It’s good to have options. Collin Mergl opened the 2015 season as the Woodstock North starting quarterback before he went down with an injury. QB Matt Zinnen took over in Mergl’s absence. Schroeder said Mergl and Zinnen are two of the team’s best athletes, so he wants them on the field together. Mergl made the move to running back, and Zinnen will remain the starting quarterback.

• North will continue running its triple-option offense. It will do so without its top two leading rushers from last season – Randall Kline and Travis Busch. They have graduated, leaving an opportunity for newcomers to step up.

Joining Mergl in the backfield is RB Casey Dycus (5-foot-10, 185 pounds). Mergl is a bigger option at 6-4, 190.

• North returns four key offensive linemen. Junior Dylan Martinez and seniors Justin McAleese, Lee Thomas and Zach Schau are back from last year’s unit. Martinez, McAleese and Schau also will play on the defensive line. Thomas will line up at linebacker on defense. Each started on the offensive line for a significant portion of last season. TE Nick Kuretski also started a handful of games. Schroeder mentioned junior OL Trevor Stinger as a newcomer who could see playing time.

• Dycus, Zinnen and Mergl will see playing time at defensive back. Junior DB Joe Grover provides a lanky option at 6-3, 180. He’s also athletic, running hurdles for the track team.

• With the move to the Kishwaukee River Conference, North will compete with schools much closer in size to its enrollment than it did in the FVC.

“The difference is the squads (in the KRC) aren’t 60 kids,” Schroeder said. “They’re more like ours, 30-35 kids. When we played in the Fox Valley, we matched up all right. It was more [opponents] having one-way players and us having two-way players. That helps in the second half.”

Top recruits

Schroeder said no Woodstock North players are being actively recruited. Dycus attended a number of camps over the summer and hopes to garner some interest this season. Schroeder said he wouldn’t be surprised if Dycus heard from Division II and NAIA schools by the end of the year. “It will be interesting to see what kind of attention he draws after this season, because I think he’s shown the ability to be as good as anybody,” Schroeder said. “I knew he’d be good, but he’s exceeding expectations.”

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 Rauner College Prep 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Round Lake 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 9 Harvard* 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Marengo* 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Johnsburg* 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Woodstock* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 Rock Falls 7 p.m.

* - Kishwaukee River Conference game

– Sean Hammond

shammond@shawmedia.com