High school football notes: Prairie Ridge, Marengo, Huntley, Richmond-Burton, Cary-Grove updates

Prairie Ridge offensive coordinator Joe Terhaar watched, and smiled, as junior quarterback Samson Evans cruised through sprints at the end of Monday’s practice.

Terhaar remarked about how Evans didn’t even look that winded.

“The hills worked,” he said.

Evans nodded.

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said it has become a Wolves tradition that players run the hills at nearby Veteran Acres Park in the weeks leading into training camp, particularly the week before when there is no contact between coaches and players.

Evans said the coaches encouraged players a few weeks ago to attack the hills. Evans, Jeff Jenkins and some other linemen, along with sophomore Luke Fiantago, put in the work.

“It helped out a lot, honestly, I didn’t really feel much when I was running,” Evans said. “All the hills helped me out so much.”

Schremp was pleased to see such work from a team leader and star player.

“Sometimes you worry about his head getting too big, ‘Hey, I’m Player of the Year around here,’ ” Schremp said. “But that hasn’t been the case.”

The bet is on: Prairie Ridge lineman Jeff Jenkins (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) is trying to add weight, while Schremp wants to take more off.

The coach, through exercising and dieting, has dropped 55 pounds. Jenkins, an NCAA Division I prospect, needs to add weight to get more colleges interested in him.

So, the two made a bet. Jenkins aims to gain 20 pounds by Halloween, while Schremp is trying to lose 20 more. Jenkins said he is constantly drinking protein shakes to help pack on the pounds.

Shooting for Paar: Marengo running back Jarren Jackson (5-10, 180) can move, having rushed for 1,451 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2015. He returns this season and is no longer a secret to opponents. But Marengo offensive lineman Casey Gara said the Indians have been trying out another option in the backfield.

David Paar (6-3, 235) was listed as an offensive end and defensive lineman last season, but has been taking handoffs. Suffice to say, he’s a much bigger target than Jackson. Marengo appears to be leaving no stone unturned in the search to replace some of the key pieces that led it to a 12-1 season and an IHSA Class 4A state semifinal appearance last year.

“I’m excited for that,” Gara said of adding Paar to the mix. “It’s a lot more weight behind me. He can hold his own.”

Grabbing their opportunity: Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak has two of the better defensive ends on his line in Caleb Jones and Olalere Oladipo, but Zimolzak likes what he’s seen from tackle Tyler Hartline, too.

“Tyler’s a phenomenal player, he’s kind of lost in the mix,” Zimolzak said. “He’s a great leader.”

Zimolzak also lauded linebacker Tyler Szekely, another returning player who has become a leader on the defense. He also singled out defensive back Joe Boland for his work.

“Tyler just understands the entire defense,” Zimolzak said. “He knows where everybody’s supposed to be. Joe Boland didn’t get a lot of time last year, but man, he’s a senior that’s stepping up for us at corner.”

Leaving early: Richmond-Burton offensive tackle Dalton Wagner plans on finishing his high school graduation requirements this semester and enrolling at Arkansas in January.

Wagner (6-9, 312) committed to Arkansas recently and will follow a trend of many high school football players by starting college a semester early. It will give Wagner a chance to learn the Razorbacks’ offense and work on pass-blocking techniques.

Wagner said many of Arkansas’ new commits were doing the same thing. He will take classes and participate in spring football, but Wagner will return to R-B for prom and commencement.

Aiming for No. 1: C-G fullback Tyler Pennington, who has 4,236 career rushing yards and three seasons of 1,000-plus yards, can become the area's all-time rushing leader this season.

Marian Central’s Jason Liska, who played from 1993 through 1995, has the most yards of any player locally with 5,277. Liska became the state leader in 1995 but was passed the next season. Pennington has a chance at reaching the IHSA’s top 10 in career rushing.

• Sean Hammond and John Lavaccare contributed to this report.