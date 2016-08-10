High school football: Cary-Grove expects more success in 2016

Cary-Grove demonstrated last season precisely why expectations for its football team rarely waver as each season approaches.

The Trojans graduated 16 starters from their 2014 Class 7A state runner-up team, including standout linemen Trevor Ruhland and Michael Gomez, yet they found their way back to the Class 7A semifinals, losing to eventual state champion Glenbard West, 21-6.

With a few more returning starters this season, contributions from a dominant sophomore group, and the final season for Trojans’ career rushing leader Tyler Pennington, C-G looks again like a team that will be playing deep into November.

“We have 10 starters back, but a lot were all-conference,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “We have some very good experience. A lot of the guys we expect to fill voids from seniors got significant playing time last year on the field or during the playoffs on the scout team. We feel like we have a lot of the right pieces, and it’s a matter of putting it together.”

Linebacker Kevin Pedersen is one of six starters back from another tough C-G defense. Seaburg said it’s frustrating in the summer trying to operate C-G’s option attack against the Trojans’ defense.

“We’ve grown together all these years, we’re a special group,” Pedersen said. “The guys support each other, there’s a lot of leadership on the team. We’re a lot stronger, we’re faster, we’re going to do some big things on defense.”

C-G is 12-4 in the playoffs, with three semifinals appearances, in the past four seasons. The Trojans are trying to join Prairie Ridge (2009-11) as the only Fox Valley Conference teams to reach three consecutive semifinals.

Pennington, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior in his fourth varsity season, will play critical roles on defense (at middle linebacker) and offense (fullback). He has 4,236 career rushing yards and could finish his career at No. 8 on the IHSA all-time rushing list.

“We’re all about consistency,” center Colton Ruhland said. “We consistently want to run what we’ve been doing and not change much. The biggest thing [the line] does is play low and play fast. We want to take it to other teams and be very aggressive players.”

Defensive backs David Daigle, Max Skol and Zack Underwood all played key roles last season and return on defense. Ruhland and Nate Hartke are back on the offensive line, while running back Ryan Magel adds speed on the outside.

The Trojans also should get help from a junior class that was 9-0 last season.

“Our final goal’s a state championship,” Pedersen said. “It’s coming down to what we do every moment of every practice. We can’t be thinking too far out right now, just what we’re doing in the moment every single day. It comes down to our mindset.”