High school football: Prairie Ridge motivated to take next step in playoffs

Prairie Ridge took some consolation from its 11-2 record and Class 6A semifinal appearance in the 2015 football season.

The Wolves achieved remarkable things with a young team, led by sophomore quarterback Samson Evans, yet the 35-27 loss to Montini nevertheless stung. Especially when Crete-Monee, a team Prairie Ridge had whipped, 52-33, in Week 9, earned the other spot in the 6A championship game. Montini cruised to the title, 38-15.

“It gives you more motivation to win a state championship,” Wolves lineman Jeff Jenkins said. “That’s the ultimate goal. You look at last year, and a couple plays could have gone differently. It makes you want to work harder to win that game.”

Evans, Jenkins and several other key players return this season, and the Wolves figure to again be one of the top teams in Class 6A, as well as a contender in the Fox Valley Conference. They open at Cary-Grove, then host Huntley in Week 2; both games will be pivotal toward determining the conference champ.

“Like anything, with high school kids it’s confidence,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “Half of it is believing you can. With this team, they see they can do it. They were a big part of that last year. Just the mindset you can’t be satisfied with just making the playoffs. We understand we can still get better during a playoff run.”

Evans was the Northwest Herald Player of the Year after rushing for 1,966 yards and 29 touchdowns. Jenkins also was an All-Area first-team selection. Those two, linebackers Jacob Ommen and Joe Perhats, along with running back Zach Gulbransen are juniors in their third season on varsity.

Senior tight end Austen Ferbet committed to Army last week, and senior running back Cole Brown is another returning starter. Brown rushed for 682 yards, and backup fullback Manny Ebirim, now the starter, ran for 469 and started two games.

The Wolves have every reason to think big.

“We just have to bust it every day and come together,” Perhats said. “We have to keep everybody going and get ready for Week 1. [Last season] got us ready, learning from the leadership [the seniors] had for us. We have to do that ourselves and bring our team together, and we’ll have a successful season again.”

The Wolves have been to the Class 6A semifinals four times since 2009. Prairie Ridge opened the season at C-G last season, but the Wolves were in the FVC Fox Division and did not play Huntley. The FVC is now one nine-team conference, so every team’s schedule became more demanding.

Huntley won the FVC Valley Division last season and should contend for the FVC title. C-G, a Class 7A semifinalist and the FVC Valley runner-up, is a traditional power and handed Prairie Ridge a 21-14 loss in last year’s opener.

“We’ll see how good we are right away,” said Jenkins, who will play on the offensive and defensive lines. “The outcome of those games will let us know if we’re good enough to hang with the best in the state.”