High school football: Marengo kicks off first practice after 12-1 season

MARENGO – Offensive lineman Dan Larson has been “getting that itch” lately.

The Marengo senior finally had a chance to scratch that itch when the Indians opened their first practice of the season Monday evening.

“It feels awesome to be back out here,” Larson said.

It has only been a few weeks since summer workouts ended. But for Larson, the wait truly began when the Indians were ousted in the Class 4A state semifinals in November.

Larson is one of a number of returning seniors who helped the Indians to a 12-1 season in 2015. Last year was one of Marengo’s best seasons in years, and the follow-up to 2015 began under a setting sun Monday.

“The first day of football is a beautiful thing,” coach Matt Lynch said. “It’s been a long layoff, so it’s time to get out here. The fall is around the corner.”

The Indians open the season Aug. 26 on the road against Winnebago. Until then, it’s three weeks of hard, grueling work. The focus in the opening weeks is on the fundamentals. Lynch said last season is firmly in the past for the Indians.

“Last year is what it was, and we can’t bring that back,” Lynch said. “God gave us today, and this is what we look for. That’s how we look at life.

“Every rep has got to be run at maximum speed, and you can’t worry about any mistakes you make. If they do that and focus on improving and helping the man next to them, they’ll be all right.”

The successes of last year are in the past, but Larson did admit he and his teammates learned a lot from last year’s seniors. Among those seniors included quarterback Zach Knobloch, who led the area with 2,994 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

His top targets both graduated. Craiton Nice, who caught 76 passes for 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns, is gone. So is Jarrell Jackson, who caught 58 passes for 1,171 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Also gone is running back Kyle Gara, who rushed for 599 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Larson and senior Austin Farrell are the lone returning starters on the offensive line.

“We learned a lot from those guys last year,” Larson said. “They pushed us to get better. Even when our backups stepped in and got reps, they wouldn’t miss a beat. We’ve got to keep pushing ourselves. Those seniors last year taught us how to work hard and get out here with that mentality and just maul people.”

Among the key returnees is Jackson’s younger brother, Jarren Jackson, who rushed for 1,451 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2015. Senior wide receiver and cornerback Keenan DeBoer returns and could be a top target at receiver this year.

DeBoer said Lynch has motivated the team to come together over the course of the summer.

“He’s appointed leaders he thinks can bring the team together,” DeBoer said. “If he hadn’t done that, I don’t think people would have stepped up as much.”

DeBoer is confident the team is coming together off the field. Lynch feels it’s too soon to know how things will shape up on the field.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Lynch said. “By no means are we ready to line up and play a football game.”