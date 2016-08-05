High school football preview 2016: Richmond-Burton, Kishwaukee River Conference

Quick hits

Coach: Pat Elder (11th year, 78-34 overall)

2015 record: 9-2 overall, 7-1 Big Northern Conference East Division

Fast fact: Richmond-Burton has qualified for the IHSA playoffs in nine consecutive seasons. If the Rockets qualify again this year, it will beat the school-record nine seasons set from 1984 to 1992.

Scouting report

• The Rockets have a lot to replace up front. Elder said the offensive and defensive lines will be built around Dalton Wagner. The 6-foot-9, 312-pound senior committed to play at Arkansas this summer. Wagner will play offensive tackle at the college level but is expected to be the centerpiece on both sides of the line for the Rockets this year.

“We have a lot to replace up front,” Elder said. “We do have some good experience coming back at the skill positions offensively and defensively. Our progress up front will be the key to our season.”

• Of those skill position players, QB Brady Gibson completed 17 of 39 passes last season for 388 yards and five touchdowns. He started the past 14 games for Richmond-Burton dating to his sophomore season. He will have the reins again entering his senior year.

• RB Jesse Hill-Male has been cleared after having ACL surgery. He ran for 338 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries, despite missing most of the season because of the injury. He will have to pick up some of the slack left behind by graduated RBs Joe Dittmar and Joe Wolfram, who combined for 1,820 yards a year ago. RB Jake Kaufman, who rushed for 300 yards on 35 carries last year, is not playing football this season.

• Wagner isn’t the only 6-9 player lining up for the Rockets this season. Six-foot-10 Joey St. Pierre will put on the pads for the first time since seventh grade. The stud basketball player will play tight end and could see snaps at defensive tackle. Elder said his talent is still “raw” entering the season.

Top recruits

Wagner committed to play at Arkansas in July. He had more than 20 college offers, including the likes of Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, California, Louisville and Vanderbilt among others. St. Pierre has college offers … on the basketball court. He has basketball offers from New Mexico, Illinois-Chicago and UTEP.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 Wauconda 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 Sandwich 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 Johnsburg* 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 Woodstock North* 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Harvard* 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Marengo* 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Genoa-Kingston 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Woodstock* 7 p.m.

*-Kishwaukee River Conference game

– Sean Hammond

