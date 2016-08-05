High school football preview 2016: Johnsburg, Kishwaukee River Conference

Quick hits

Coach: Dan DeBoeuf (second season, 8-3 overall)

2015 record: 8-3 overall, 5-2 Big Northern Conference East Division

Fast fact: RB Alex Peete has rushed for 3,542 career yards. If he surpasses 5,000 by the end of this season, that would place him in the top 15 of the IHSA’s all-time list.

Scouting report

• Johnsburg posted its second consecutive winning season last year in what was coach Dan DeBoeuf’s first season in charge. That’s after a stretch from 2011 to 2014 when the Skyhawks went 1-26.

• The area’s leading rusher last year, Alex Peete, returns for his senior season. He rushed for 1,488 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore and followed it with 2,054 yards and 29 touchdowns last year, giving him some lofty numbers to aim for in his senior season.

“He gives us all the credit in the interviews, he doesn’t give himself enough credit,” lineman Joe Moore said of Peete. “This is a guy who hasn’t always been the biggest. He’s not a naturally huge guy. He’s a guy who decided he’s going to bust his butt in the offseason. He’s been putting himself in position to be one of the best running backs the state has had.”

• Peete isn’t the only player returning on offense for the Skyhawks. QB Riley Buchanan returns for his senior season after throwing for 1,505 yards a year ago. Two of his top targets return as well – junior WR Nico LoDolce and senior WR Bryce Jordan. LoDolce caught 44 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns. Jordan caught 31 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Peete was also a receiving option from the backfield, catching 20 passes last season.

• Moore will be a presence on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Skyhawks. He also serves as the long snapper.

“What we really want to prove to everybody is that we aren’t just having two or three good seasons,” Moore said. “We’re a good team, and Johnsburg football is different from what it’s been in the past.”

Top recruits

Joe Moore, sr., OL/DL

Moore received an offer to play at Division II Winona (Minnesota) State. Peete and Moore have been playing football together since first grade.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 26 Plano 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Rochelle 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Richmond-Burton* 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 Stillman Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 Burlington Central* 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 Woodstock North* 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Woodstock* 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Harvard* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 Marengo* 7 p.m.

* - Kishwaukee River Conference game

– Sean Hammond

