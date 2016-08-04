High school football: Prairie Ridge TE Austen Ferbet commits to Army

Austen Ferbet liked what the U.S. Military Academy had to offer and appreciated the interest Army’s football coaches showed in him since March.

Yet Ferbet did not head to West Point, New York, on a visit with his mother Sue on Thursday expecting to make his college commitment.

That changed once Prairie Ridge’s 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior tight end set foot on the venerable campus.

“It was breathtaking,” Ferbet said. “I didn’t know today, coming into my visit, that I was going to commit. But, when you get on the campus, you just don’t want to leave it. There’s not a bad view you can have of the campus.”

Ferbet will get that view on a daily basis next year. He committed to Black Knights coach Jeff Monken and his staff before he left West Point. The service academies do not have tuition or athletic scholarships, so an offer means the coaching staff guarantee the athlete a roster spot.

Ferbet does most of his work in the Wolves’ option offense, which is what Army runs, as a blocker. Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp and offensive coordinator Joe Terhaar visited West Point in the spring of 2015 to watch the Knights run the option.

Schremp called Army assistant offensive coach Tucker Waugh this spring about seeing Ferbet and junior quarterback Samson Evans.

“I saw their guys practice and I knew right away that Austen physically could match up with their tight ends, there was no doubt in my mind about it,” Schremp said. “I definitely knew Samson could play quarterback for them. I had a nice insight to what they had. I told coach Waugh we had a tight end and quarterback he would want to take a look at.”

Waugh visited and watched Ferbet and Evans go through training workouts, then told Schremp the Knights would want to make offers to both players, which they did. Ferbet also was considering Southern Illinois and Valparaiso.

“I learned a lot about (West Point) today,” Ferbet said. “The history and what’s expected of you as a cadet. How that comes before football. It really doesn’t scare me because there’s so many opportunities you can have.”

Academy life is more regimented and there is a five-year commitment as a commissioned officer after graduation. Ferbet will learn after his first semester of his senior year in high school whether he will attend the academy or the West Point Prep School, which is also on the campus. That will depend on his academic ranking.

Schremp believes Ferbet is well-equipped for Army.

“Austen has a really good balance of work ethic in the classroom and with athletics,” Schremp said. “He’s got a good hard-working temperament. Austen’s definitely the type of guy who can do it.”

Schremp said Ferbet’s size fits well with what Army wants, as well as his ability.

“He has a great knack of being able to put his hand on the ground and block well, and he has phenomenal hands,” Schremp said. “Having that combination, he fits the bill with West Point, and he’s a dedicated student-athlete.”