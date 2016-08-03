Katrenick leads reloaded Jacobs offense

It starts in the winter – throwing the ball around indoors, working when there’s still snow on the ground. By this time of year, most quarterbacks are well acquainted with the new faces running routes.

For Jacobs playcaller Chris Katrenick, it’s mostly new receivers lining up with him. But as football practice begins around the state this week, those receivers are no longer strangers.

Katrenick is coming off a busy offseason in which he committed to play at Bowling Green. He enters his senior season after having thrown for 1,807 yards and 17 touchdowns on 130 completions last year.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Katrenick lost his top two targets to graduation. Nathan Meland caught 38 passes in 2015 for 441 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Copeland caught 32 passes for 529 yards and five touchdowns.

Jacobs also lost its top two running backs, brothers Sean and Mat Barnes, who combined for 1,096 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Losing so many key contributors might seem like a blow, but the Eagles aren’t worried.

“During summer camp we’ve been working really hard getting the plays and schemes down,” said senior Trevor Loewen, one of the holdovers at wide receiver. “(Chris) has been throwing with these guys for like half the year. In 7-on-7s, he was killing it.”

Loewen was the top receiver behind Meland and Copeland, catching 25 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns. He and Aidan Ludlum have taken on the senior leadership roles for some of the younger receivers. Loewen measures in at about 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, according to Jacobs coach Bill Mitz.

Junior receivers Caleb Walker, John Farrissey and Trevor Fitzsimmons will all be in the mix for playing time.

“When they have trouble with a route or a play they always come to me and I can help them out and let them know what I do, what works and what doesn’t,” Loewen said.

The Eagles also return three offensive linemen, including three-year starter Jimmy Wormsley – who has received interest from a number of NCAA Division I schools.

Katrenick is much more comfortable as a starting varsity quarterback than he was two years ago and he knows the younger players are looking toward him for advice.

“I think a lot of the guys around me feel comfortable knowing they have a guy like me leading the offense,” he said. “It’s a good thing for the whole team.”

Katrenick is not shy about his personal goals for the season. He said he wants to be an all-state quarterback. But he also wants to win.

After missing the playoffs at 5-4 in 2014, Jacobs rebounded for last year’s 7-3 finish and first-round playoff loss to Lincoln-Way East. Katrenick wants not only to return to the playoffs, but to win in the playoffs.

So while he’s shooting for the all-state accolades, winning takes precedence – if that means handing the ball off to his running backs, then so be it.

“Chris was really disappointed in the three games we lost because he didn’t perform the way he had hoped,” Mitz said. “He’s hoping to show a lot of people he really is the quarterback that I know he is. He’ll have to show that week in, week out.”

It starts this week in practice, and it will start for real against Huntley on Aug. 26.

“What a great opener for us,” Mitz said. “A lot is going to be said in that first game.”