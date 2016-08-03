Goss: Wilmington graduate Roark piling up quality starts

A baseball statistic often quoted is the quality start. If you pitch six innings or more and allow no more than three earned runs, it is a quality start.

As with any statistic, it is not perfect, but it is one measure of how well a pitcher is doing. If you last at least six innings, you are not taxing the bullpen. If you allow three or fewer earned runs, you theoretically are giving your team an opportunity to win.

After Wilmington graduate Tanner Roark earned the victory in the Washington Nationals’ 10-4 win at Arizona on Tuesday night, I checked the box score. Sure enough, it was another quality start for Roark, who pitched 61/3 innings and yielded three earned runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out six.

The start was Roark’s 22nd of the season and it marked his 15th quality start, a .688 percentage. That ranks 17th in all of Major League Baseball. Considering there are 30 teams, most of which have had at least a couple of top starters in their rotation all season, Roark’s ranking indicates how good he has been.

For the season, he is 11-6 with a 3.02 ERA. He is 8-2 with two no-decisions over his last 12 starts dating back to May 30. In 143 innings, he has allowed 125 hits and 43 walks, while striking out 119.

Bring on the postseason. The Nationals, who have more than their share of “big-name” starters, should get there. If so, it will be interesting to see how Roark is used.

The other area starting pitcher in the big show is Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz (Minooka). He lost to Pittsburgh, 5-3, Tuesday night in a game that mirrors other recent starts. He was excellent through four or five innings, not allowing a hit until the fifth, but then lost it.

Foltynewicz told an mlb.com reporter: “I did a good job of controlling that fifth inning, but the sixth inning came around and things kind of got out of control. They were actually, finally hitting me in the sixth inning and putting the ball in play. Next time around, I’ll try to stay confident and stay aggressive.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker was quoted: “The big thing for (Foltynewicz) is getting through that sixth inning, that third time through the order. That’s kind of the growth spurt kind of thing we’re going through. He was throwing the ball really well.”

Foltynewicz is 4-5 with a 4.60 ERA in 13 starts. He has struck out 62 and walked 21 in 721/3 innings. The numbers will be more impressive as soon as Foltynewicz consistently is able to negotiate those middle innings.

Our area’s other current major league pitcher, Cincinnati left-hander Tony Cingrani (Lincoln-Way Central), has settled into the closer role with the Reds. He has not blown a save since June 7 against St Louis, converting his last eight opportunities. He has 13 saves in 18 opportunities overall and is 2-3 with a 3.13 ERA in 47 appearances.

WNBA ON BREAK

The two area players in the WNBA, guard Allie Quigley (Joliet Catholic) with the Chicago Sky and forward Morgan Tuck (Bolingbrook) with the Connecticut Sun, are on break with the rest of the league. The WNBA suspended its season after the games of July 22 because of the Olympics. About two-thirds of the regular season has been played, with games resuming Aug. 26.

Quigley and the Sky are 11-13 – not as well off as they would like to be, but still in position to claim one of the eight playoff berths. They are a game and a half from the fourth playoff position, the goal at this point.

Los Angeles (21-3), Minnesota (21-4) and New York (18-8) are in the top three spots. Atlanta (13-12) is fourth, followed by Indiana (12-12) and the Sky. Connecticut is 8-16 and hoping it can sneak into the eight-team playoff field.

The two teams with the best records will receive byes into the semifinals, which are best of five, and the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds get byes into Round 2. Rounds 1 and 2 are single elimination.

Quigley is averaging 17.7 minutes, 10.0 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals. She is shooting .490 (97 of 198) from the field, .386 (22 of 57) from 3-point range and .893 (25 of 28) from the free-throw line.

Tuck, in her rookie season, averages 17.3 minutes, 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and is shooting .417 (65 of 156) from the floor, .296 (16 of 54) on 3-pointers and .667 (26 of 39) from the free-throw line.

