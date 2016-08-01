High school football: Prairie Ridge LB Ommen ready to be defensive leader

Whether it was humility or just a freshman knowing his place, Jacob Ommen underestimated his abilities two years ago.

Back then, Ommen was hoping for a promotion to the sophomore team. He figured that would be an appropriate start to his high school football career at Prairie Ridge.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp and his staff did not take long to realize Ommen was better than that. The linebacker stood out in practices, along with some of his classmates.

They saw how Ommen worked, marveled at his instinctive nature and noticed he had the speed to compete on the varsity level.

“Besides him weighing 160 or 165 pounds and looking a little bit like a freshman, you wouldn’t have known in his play and his football IQ,” Wolves defensive coordinator Andy Petersen said. “The thing that stood out more than anything else is his relentless ability to get to the football. He is quick to the football, he does a tremendous job reading and picking up schemes.”

So Ommen joined split end Samson Evans, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins, fellow linebacker Joe Perhats and, eventually, running back Zach Gulbransen on the varsity, and has started with Perhats for two seasons.

Now, as juniors, Ommen and Perhats will be leaders for a defense that graduated nine starters. Ommen (6-foot, 195 pounds) embraces that role for a team coming off an 11-2 season in which it reached the Class 6A playoff semifinals.

“I think we’re just as good, if not better,” said Ommen, who will line up at middle linebacker. “All our second-team guys put in a lot of work and you can tell they actually paid attention (last season). They weren’t just watching practice, they were involved.”

Ommen is not only one of the fastest Wolves, but Evans, now their option quarterback, said Ommen is pound for pound the strongest player on the team. Ommen's maximum lifts are 450 pounds for deadlift, 415 for squat, 300 for bench press and 270 for clean.

On top of that, Ommen cranked out a 5:35 in the 1,600 meters two weeks before training camp will start Monday.

“Even though he’s a junior, he’s been around for two years,” Schremp said. “He’s ready to show he can not only lead by example, but be more of a vocal leader and really lead our defense. He’s athletic enough to not just be that plugger in the middle, but to make a lot of plays and help us force turnovers.”

Ommen is relieved he does not have to battle Evans on the other side in games, as he does in practice. That feeling goes both ways.

“He’s very good at reading plays, he’s super strong,” Evans said. “If guys aren’t doing things right, he’ll tell them what to do. He just helps his teammates a lot.”

Scott and Kristina Ommen started Jacob lifting weights in sixth grade. Kristina, who teaches classes at Centegra Health Bridge Fitness Centers, also helps with her son’s diet. Petersen admired how Ommen ate six meals a day, meticulously tracking calories with an application on his cellphone.

“His discipline has helped him develop,” Petersen said. “As a freshman, he was a pretty skinny kid. You look at him now, he’s a big, strong kid.”

Schremp and Petersen said Ommen has the tools to reach his goal of playing NCAA Division I football. Ommen attended several camps over the summer, usually with Evans or Jenkins, hoping to gain exposure.

Ommen needs more size, although Petersen likens him to former Prairie Ridge linebacker Sean Folliard, who will finish his career at Northern Illinois University this fall.

“We look at Sean Folliard, he wasn’t too different. Sean might have been a little bigger as a senior than Jacob is right now,” Petersen said. “They both have relentless work ethics.”

Schremp knows D-I coaches will get caught up in numbers.

“He’s a lot faster than what people think,” Schremp said. “At most camps, he was running 4.6, 4.7 40s. If he gets a couple inches taller and puts on more weight, he’ll be right there. Division I is such a size thing, you have to meet their measurables.”

That is all in the future. What Prairie Ridge knows now is its defense is in good hands with Ommen and Perhats leading the way.

“Coach Petersen really helped out, and the other linebackers, like Parker Tomlin and John DiCecco and those guys,” Ommen said. “They really helped me. They told me to listen to the coaches, they know what they’re talking about, just trust them to get you in the right spot.”