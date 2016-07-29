High school football: Johnsburg 2-way lineman Joe Moore excited to receive D-II offer

Johnsburg senior lineman Joe Moore spent last spring competing in sprints, discus and shot put with the track and field team in order to work on his speed and strength heading into his final season and college recruiting. Last week, during summer workouts for the football team, Moore squatted 500 pounds.

“I’ve never had an athlete hit that in my short coaching career, so that’s a first,” Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said.

Moore’s hard work has paid off, as he received his first college scholarship offer from Winona State, a Division II school in Winona, Minnesota. Moore received the offer while participating in a summer camp at Winona.

“I really had no idea that I would earn an offer at the camp,” Moore said. “I thought it might be the, ‘Oh, you did well at camp, but make sure you send us your senior film.’ … But I had a pretty good camp and didn’t really lose any of my 1-on-1s, so I guess I did something right.”

Moore said getting his first offer was “the greatest feeling that you can experience,” and he said having a scholarship offer will take some pressure off him heading into the fall season.

“I owe it to the support that I’ve had from my coach and my team and everybody, and especially my mom, because she’s put so much time and effort into supporting me throughout all of my sports and academics and all of that,” Moore said. “To be able to earn some money for college and not have to worry about that is one of the greatest feelings you could ever feel.”

Johnsburg running back Alex Peete, also a senior, has played with Moore since the two were in first grade. While Peete has a calm leadership style, he said Moore is a vocal leader on the field and in the weight room.

“He’s very expressive,” Peete said. “For all of our other teammates, he’s always screaming at them, telling them, ‘Let’s go.’ When we’re doing maxes, he’s the loudest one there, screaming for his teammates and cheering them on and all that good stuff. He puts up some pretty big numbers in the weight room, and I think a lot of us look up to him, not only during lifting, but as a teammate, a leader. He leads by example.”

Moore will be the only two-way starter for Johnsburg this season, playing right guard on the offensive line and tackle on the defensive line. Although Moore started his high school career playing exclusively offensive line, Winona and other schools are looking at him as a defensive lineman.

Moore is 6-foot-2, 275 pounds but said he plans to play this season at closer to 240 pounds.

“I think he’s strong both ways,” DeBoeuf said. “The problem is, with guards and tackles at the college level, there’s a specific size and parameter that they’re looking for, and Joe really fits more into the defensive end mold as opposed to the guard or a tackle.”

Peete said it is “intimidating” to see Moore line up opposite him on the defensive line in practice.

“He’s a big kid, and moves very well for how big he is,” Peete said. “He has very long arms. I try to make a cut on him, and it’s easy for him to wrap me up. Of course, his initial contact is amazingly forceful, as well.”

Moore is talking to other schools, including Army, which he said is looking at him at guard. Moore said he liked what he saw at Winona, especially from defensive coordinator Zac Barton.

“It was awesome, I mean, right on the Mississippi, you’ve got the bluffs right on the river, very small,” Moore said. “I think they’re a great program, awesome coaches, they’re very personable, Coach Barton especially. He’s going to give it to you straight; if you’re doing something wrong, he’s going to tell you. If you’re doing good, he’s going to tell you ‘great job.’ He doesn’t dance around anything, and I really appreciate that from a coach.”