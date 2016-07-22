Prep Football: Oswego East ready to upgrade from underdog status

On paper, the Oswego East football team has a talented roster that should make the Wolves a contender for the school’s first Southwest Prairie Conference title and reach a Week 10 playoff game.

But coming from a program that has just two postseason appearances and has won no more than seven games in a single season – Oswego East knows conference crowns and playoff wins are only earned on the field.

“No pressure, no diamonds,” Oswego East senior quarterback Jaylon Banks said. “We’ll take it as more motivation. It’s not going to change anything that we do. We’re going to treat this like any other season, and from our school’s history, we’ve always been the underdog.”

Banks returns as a confident quarter­back after transferring into Oswego East for his junior year. He completed 111 passes for 1,235 yards and a team-best 11 touchdowns in 2015.

“Having my knowledge of the offense coming into this season has helped me that much more,” Banks said. “The stability we’ve had for a year now will carry into this season. I feel like it’s made a huge difference within the offense.”

With returning quarterback Jackson Piatek adding depth in addition to running backs Tyran Bailey and Devin Riley and receivers Kijana Caldwell and Stephon Harris, Oswego East is more experienced on offense this year. Add in a two-time state champion Ivory Kelly-Martin in the backfield and Oswego East is looking even better.

Opposing teams will certainly have a defensive game plan for Kelly-Martin, who transferred to Oswego East after three seasons at Nazareth. As a junior, he had 190 carries for 1,972 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Roadrunners.

“After winning state the first time and coming into last season, I’ve already lived with that pressure of having to know you’re pretty much everyone’s Super Bowl,” Kelly-Martin said. “I’m going to come out here and make the best of it.”

“We feel like it’s coming together well,” said Tyson LeBlanc, who enters his fifth season as Oswego East’s head coach. “We feel like we have two quarterbacks that can play. Jaylon’s more of the dual threat guy, where Jackson is a little more of a pocket passer. That’s a nice luxury to have. With three of our starting receivers back, our starting running back and adding Ivory into the mix, it gives us a lot of weapons on the offensive side.”

Now, it’ll be up to the offensive line – led by Omarr Woodhouse and Mason Madalinski – to make holes for the running game and give Banks time to find his receivers down field.

“I told the offensive line guys that everyone knows Ivory is really good. If he’s not doing well, it’s not because of him, it’s because of the performance you guys are doing,” LeBlanc said. “Omar and Mason have really taken that ownership on getting that unit to gel. We’ve been a little less than proficient in that area the last few years, but I feel this is the best group we’ve had up front since our first playoff team three years ago.”

Oswego East’s defense is highlighted by the lone returning All-Conference player in senior Elijah James. James himself has received some offseason attention. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound veteran is making the transition from defensive tackle to defensive end and has early offers from Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio).

The defense will be supported by linebackers BJ Graves, Tahj Oliver and Devin Aguilar. The defensive allowed an average of 15.2 points per game last fall with 17 interceptions.

“The smallness is in our linebackers, but our defensive line is bigger than it was last year. It’s not a problem, though; we’re still great at the linebacker position,” said James. “I feel like our defense is going to be better than last year. We have a lot more things to work with.”

Oswego East’s nonconference schedule has been eliminated with the addition of Joliet West and Joliet Central to the Southwest Prairie Conference this year, making all nine regular season games against SPC opponents. The Wolves travel to Joliet West to open the season on Aug. 26.

“I feel like there’s a target on our backs because we’re supposed to go to the playoffs and everyone will be trying to go for us and knock us off, but we’re not going to let that happen,” James said.