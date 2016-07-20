Grundy County Indictments: July 20, 2016

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on July 20 the grand jury returned the following indictments.

The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty, according to a news release from his office.

• Angelica Bruns, 42, of Streator, was indicted for retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• Christopher Clark, 28, of Marseilles, was indicted for driving while suspended, a Class 4 felony.

• Adam Fase, 18, of Minooka, was indicted for burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Cassondra Guarducci, 30, of Morris, was indicted for theft of more than $500, a Class 3 felony.

• Samuel Jenkins, 36, homeless, was indicted for aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.

• Jose Rios, 51, of Aurora, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Charles Woods, 26, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Jennifer Williams, 35, of Morris, was indicted for unlawful possession of alprazolam, a Class 4 felony.