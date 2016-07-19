Oswego football ends summer evaluations

With a big change to the Southwest Prairie Conference season arriving with the 2016-17 school year, the Oswego football team will no longer have the opportunity to face non-conference opponents.

Instead, the Panthers had to utilize their summer dates to see what the competition looks like outside of the league. Oswego faced Neuqua Valley and Bolingbrook in competitive events before hosting Yorkville on Tuesday morning in a 7v7 event and lineman challenge to bring the summer offseason to a close.

"I don't put too much stock in 7 on 7s other than the point of seeing your shell defense and your offense, but the main reason we do it is for the competition so that the first time you see a different jersey isn't Week 1," said Oswego coach Brian Cooney. "We use the summer to evaluate, see who can do it or who might need to move to another position. There's some value to it."

The Panthers soon begin a two-week hiatus before the first day of practice for the 2016 season arrives on Aug. 8. Then, Oswego turns its focus to Week 1 – and the SPC opener – at Minooka on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. With the addition of Joliet West and Joliet Central, the entire nine-week regular season schedule is filled with SPC dates.

Oswego is coming off of a 9-3 season that included a fifth consecutive SPC championship.

“The way I look at our summer program is I want almost everything installed – or at least introduced to our kids – before we show up in August so there’s not too much learning. It’s refining and reinforcing our skills that we’re teaching them,” Cooney said. “Defensively, we’re 100 percent installed except for some fine-tuning. Now we just have to get some young guys a little more comfortable with our system. Offensively, we’re just adding some new wrinkles, but it’s mainly just reinforcing those things we’ve shown them so we can be ready for Week 1.”