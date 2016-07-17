Goss: Underrated Tanner Roark a National League version of Jose Quintana

Baseball fans in this area have heard for years now about the underrated White Sox left-hander, Jose Quintana.

In his case, the underrated label comes largely from pitching well so many times, yet not getting rewarded with victories. Instead, he is king of the no-decision.

The National League’s underrated equivalent of Quintana in 2016 may be Wilmington graduate Tanner Roark, who without much fanfare is pitching consistently well for the Washington Nationals, a team with a rotation led by Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer.

Roark pitched eight shutout innings Saturday night, leaving after allowing the first two runners to reach in the ninth, as the Nationals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-0. He yielded five hits, walked one and struck five. For good measure, he singled in a run.

For the season, the right-hander is 9-5 with a 2.82 ERA. In 1242/3 innings, he has allowed 110 hits and 36 walks while striking out 106.

The innings pitched, through Saturday, were fourth in the National League behind three of the best – Madison Baumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Scherzer. Roark has thrown at least seven innings in five straight starts and 12 total, which leads the Nationals. He has gone at least six innings in 16 of 19 starts.

“I pride myself in going as long as I can and as hard as I can,” Roark said on mlb.com. “That’s what starting pitchers are supposed to do.”

Fangraphs.com has a pitching statistic called “hard-hit rate,” measuring how often a ball is hit hard off a pitcher. Roark’s 22.7-percent figure entering Saturday’s game was the lowest rate in the major leagues.

Washington manager Dusty Baker was quoted on mlb.com after Saturday’s game: “Oh, man, he (Roark) was great ... He is giving us everything we want.”

Baker called Roark a warrior and competitor, then provided one of those trademark Dusty quotes to illustrate his toughness on the mound: “If you want to tackle this guy, you better bring a lunch and dinner and some snacks.”

Roark pitched well as a member of the Nationals’ rotation in 2014, finishing 15-10 with a 2.85 ERA. However, he was bumped from the rotation in 2015, went back and forth between relieving and starting and wound up 4-7 with a 4.38 ERA.

“He wanted this spot and he got it, and he doesn’t plan on giving it up because he already had it once and he won 15,” Baker said.

FOLTY’S NIGHT

Saturday night also offered an opportunity for Atlanta Braves hard-throwing right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (Minooka), who started against Colorado. He was outstanding, throwing seven shutout innings of two-hit ball. Unfortunately, the first three Rockies hitters in the eighth inning reached base to end Foltynewicz’s night, all three eventually scored to tie the game, 3-3, and the Braves wound up losing, 4-3.

Foltynewicz, you might recall, shut out the White Sox for seven innings before departing July 10 in the game before the All-Star break, which began the Sox’s maddening run of offensive futility. But that’s a topic for another time.

Against the Rockies, Foltynewicz’s line read seven innings, four hits, three earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts, which camouflages how well he pitched. Although all three runs he allowed were earned, the Braves’ defense assisted the Rockies in the eighth inning.

“Folty pitched awesome and deserved better,” Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski was quoted on mlb.com.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “Foltynewicz was as good as anybody we’ve seen this year. He was commanding 97 (mph), threw 100 and had a real good slider. We knew early on it was going to be tough to score runs off him.”

Like Roark, Foltynewicz also chipped in at the plate with an RBI single.

Foltynewicz spent time in Triple-A to start the season as he recovered from offseason surgery and has made four starts since returning from the disabled list for bone spurs in his elbow. In all, he has started 10 games for the Braves and is 3-3 with a 3.70 ERA. In 56 innings, he has allowed 53 hits and 13 walks while striking out 50.

He is a former first-round draft pick of the Houston Astros and is beginning to show why he was that highly regarded coming out of Minooka. If he stays healthy and continues to command his pitches the way he has in his last couple of starts, 2016 will go down as the season he became an established big-league starter.

• Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.