High school football: Richmond-Burton brings high expectations into summer work

RICHMOND – The first days are about details.

As Richmond-Burton began preparations for its 2016 football season this week without pads in its football camp, the Rockets started with the basics: lining up right, blocking right and conditioning.

“It reminds me a lot of what you need to work on, that you’re a little slow out of your stance or that your blocking is a little choppy and you don’t realize that you’re not perfect,” said senior right tackle Dalton Wagner. “You can’t just come into the season and be ready to play. It reminds you that practices are going to be the most important things that you’re going to have to do. It just shows you and where your team is at.”

The Rockets join the newly formed Kishwaukee River Conference this fall with high expectations and plenty of talent returning from a team that went 9-2 last fall. Those two losses, however, stung.

A 28-14 loss to state semifinalist Marengo cost the Rockets the Big Northern Conference East Division title, and a 31-7 second-round playoff loss to Rockford Lutheran ended their season.

The Rockets return quarterback Brady Gibson, who has started the Rockets’ past 14 games, and running back Blaine Bayer. Jesse Hill-Male, a starter at running back until an injury last year, is cleared to return eight months after ACL surgery the week of the Rockford Lutheran loss. Hill-Male ran for 338 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries last fall.

“Jesse is coming along great, he’s had a great offseason,” R-B coach Pat Elder said. “... Anyone that has to go through that injury should go through it with the attitude that Jesse and his family had. ... He’s been positive, he’s worked hard and he’s done whatever his doctors or physical therapist have asked him to do.”

Leading rushers Joe Wolfram and Joe Dittmar graduated, and Jake Kaufman is not playing football this year.

“We’re all pretty excited,” Bayer said. “We all love this game, especially playing with friends. It’s our last year, senior year, so we’re going to make it count. ... We just try and perfect (the wing-T offense) because, once you perfect it, it’s always tough to stop because we can go both ways with it. If we perfect it and we’ve got all our linemen doing everything, then it’s just fun to watch.”

For now, however, it’s not as fun to watch.

It’s practice, or camp, and it’s where the details are learned and honed that will make a difference during the season.

Ultimately, that means executing the offense and winning on the lines, starting with Wagner and his mobile 6-foot-9, 300 pound frame getting a push on the right side.

“Even last year, we moved Dalton around offensively as to where we wanted him to try and take advantage of his skill set,” Elder said. “We’ll probably do some similar stuff this year to try and take advantage of the gifts he has. Dalton has worked awful hard.”

Wagner said it hit him Monday, as camp began, that this is his last shot at playing high school football with his friends. He wants to make that experience memorable.

“First off, conference champs, obviously,” Wagner said. “That’s one of the big goals that I want, and then make it to state. That’s always it. You want to beat everyone on the schedule.”

As for the conference change, Wagner doesn’t feel like it will be a huge difference, especially because five of the seven teams in the KRC were in the BNC East, with Woodstock and Woodstock North joining.

R-B opens with Wauconda again and then Sandwich in the nonconference schedule along with former BNC East opponent Genoa-Kingston.

“It’s new film and they’re going to be running new offenses, but, at the end of the day, it’s just other high school kids playing football,” Wagner said. “You’ve just got to figure out what their weaknesses are and figure out what you can do better to beat that team.”