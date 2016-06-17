Plainfield North football gets lifts from veteran defense

JOLIET – The Plainfield North football team under coach Tim Kane is in the habit of qualifying for the state playoffs.

The next hurdle, however, has proved difficult to clear. The Tigers reached the Class 7A playoffs last fall for the fifth time in the last seven years – but for the fifth time, they failed to advance beyond the opening round. The first three of those playoff seasons – 2009, 2010 and 2012 – they finished 7-3. The last two seasons, they packed up the equipment with a 6-4 record.

“We have to get consistent to the point where we are playing well week in and week out, and we need to carry that into the playoffs,” Kane said during last week’s University of St. Francis 7-on-7 passing jamboree.

“This is the year we are going to do it, get past the first round of the playoffs,” said senior Kevin Block, who is approaching his third season as a starting cornerback.

The road to the playoffs for North will be a bit different this season, as the Southwest Prairie Conference welcomes Joliet Central and Joliet West into its family, and the football schedule transforms into a nine-game round robin. That means no more nonconference games.

“I have mixed feelings about the schedule,” Kane said. “I enjoyed our nonconference games. Last year, we played Bishop McNamara, which won a state title, and DeKalb, which made the quarterfinals. I’ll miss the variety you get playing teams from a little farther away.”

Meanwhile, the objective remains the same – win games consistently.

“There were some big targets on offense from last year that we will have to replace in [tight end] Kyle Speas and [all-state wide receiver] Zach Jarosz,” Kane said. “And our quarterback, JD Ekowa, was a three-year starter. So there definitely are some things on offense that we need to secure in the summer.

“The good news is we have good numbers, and we have very good athletes on offense. We have to plug them in and get them some experience.”

Experience is not an issue on the defensive side of the ball.

“We have nine starters back on defense,” Kane said. “We feel we should be good there, but you have to want to be good. There are no guarantees that all those nine returning starters will be starters again.”

“We lost only two defensive starters, but we all know nobody is guaranteed a spot,” said Block, who played in the North Shore 7-on-7 league in the offseason.

“The 7-on-7 league gave me a good chance to work on my footwork,” he said.

Kane said North’s key defensive returnees include Block in the secondary, Ari Ekowa in the defensive line and end Tim Donnahue, who recorded 13 sacks as a junior.

Block, who has an offer from the University of Mary, a Division II school in North Dakota, and Kane’s son, TJ Kane, both could be prominent receivers. Both are versatile and worked some at quarterback at the 7 on 7.

“Our probable No. 1 quarterback, Brady Miller, is hurt right now,” Block explained. “He hurt his lower back. I’ll probably run the wildcat and play some wide receiver. We’ll definitely have some guys playing both ways.

“We have a lot of fast athletes. We’ll spread the ball around on offense. We have Ari Ekowa, Tony Little and Nathan Lindroth as our big blockers in the offensive line, and the rest of our linemen are quick. So that should be good.”