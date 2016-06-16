Richmond-Burton school board discusses turf football field, approves baseball/softball field repairs

RICHMOND – The Richmond-Burton District 157 school board continued discussions on the future of its football field on Wednesday night, along with voting to approve repairs for its baseball and softball facilities.

"This is very conceptual," R-B superintendent Dan Oest said while presenting rough cost estimates to the board. "We've just exploring. I know there is some interest, some conversations took place, so we're just exploring, bringing back some general, very general, information here with cost."

Oest presented a rough estimate of $1 million to install turf on the football field, but the board decided to gather more information on current and projected field maintenance costs before further discussion. That information, which will be collected from neighboring schools such as Lake Zurich and Vernon Hills, will be presented at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 17.

"I don't even think it's financially feasible," board member Tom Gough said. "It's not even in the realm. Most people don't realize that it's only a 7- to 10-year life until you have to resurface it. There's a lot involved down the road on a turf field. There's a lot, within 10 years, that you have to maintain."

Several board members brought up that it would be difficult to get the public's backing on the costly project, especially with the future of state funding and pensions uncertain. One benefit to a turf field is that more sports and activities can use the field more often. Another is the alleviated issues of a grass field getting torn up and turning to mud after rain.

"I think it's feasible and I would like to see it done eventually," school board president Steve Holtz said.

Oest mentioned that Geneseo’s recent turf projected had an estimated cost of $850,000. Though not specifically mentioned at the meeting, Woodstock’s discussions to put turf on Larry Dale Field were stalled last summer despite raising $800,000 in pledges toward the project. The total Woodstock project was estimated at $1,070,000. Huntley remains the only area school with a turf football field.

The R-B board did approve new backstops and netting behind the fence on its softball and baseball fields, estimated at $50,000, as well as $40,000 to $46,000 in estimated repairs to the infields of the school's three softball and baseball fields.

“It would be lifted, graded, a new surface,” R-B athletic director Pat Elder told the board. “On the baseball field, the pitchers mound and batters’ box need to really be addressed. There are some lips between the grass and dirt. It would essentially be a new surface.”​