Grundy County indictments: June 15, 2016

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on June 15 that the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty, according to a news release from his office.

• Arturo Aguirre, 38, of Cicero, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Chris Cunico, 39, of Ottawa, was indicted for the unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful possession of suboxone, a Class 4 felony.

• Eric Darland, 22, of Plainfield, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Billy Hammond, 44, of Country Club Hills, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• James Hexdall Jr., 21, of Morris, was indicted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.

• Dennis Johnson, 45, of Coal City, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 3 felony.

• Brendan Jimenez-Phillips, 19, of Plainfield, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Martin Lagacy, 21, of Joliet, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Scott Meneese, 46, of Morris, was indicted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Brad Olson, 41, of Morris, was indicted in two counts for aggravated driving under the influence, both Class 2 felonies.

• Wayne Pavlow, 39, of Worth, was indicted for unlawful possession of heroin and methadone, both Class 4 felonies.

• Michael Porth, 38, of Gardner, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and bribery, a Class 2 felony.

• Daniel Sutton, 39, of Joliet, was indicted for driving while suspended, a Class 4 felony.