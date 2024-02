Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for May. The sixth-grade students are Ella Follman, Mack Ernster, Taryn Sibley and Mariam Mohamedor. The seventh-grade students are Emily Prebil, Madelyn Landsteiner, Vanessa Velichkoff and Christopher Carter. The eighth-grade students are Madison Fitzhenry, Owen Bockman, Erin Simmons and Elizabeth Haub. (Photo provided)