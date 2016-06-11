Lemont baseball claims second 3A title in 3 years

JOLIET – For the second time in three seasons, Lemont is king of the IHSA Class 3A baseball world.

The Indians scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 9-0, and Angel Salinas ended it with a bases-loaded walkoff single in the sixth as Lemont whipped Springfield, 10-0, in the championship game Saturday before 1,615 fans at Silver Cross Field.

Senior right-hander Garrett Acton (7-2), a member of coach Brian Storako's pitching staff when the Indians won the 2014 Class 3A championship with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, tossed a three-hitter while striking out four and walking three.

"The first one was a little more exciting at the end," said senior first baseman Nick Wisz, a regular on the 2014 team. "This one feels the same, though. Whenever you win state, it feels great all the same."

Lemont (30-9) hit the ball well off the get-go, but the infield defense for Springfield (34-6) was up to the challenge early. The Senators turned double plays to end the Lemont half of the first and second innings.

The Indians' Christian Krakar walked leading off the bottom of the third, and he created the game's first run with aggressive baserunning. His long leadoffs forced a balk that sent him to second, and he advanced to third when Springfield starter Vishakh Patel threw the ball into center field on a pickoff attempt. Salinas then delivered a sacrifice fly to center field for a 1-0 lead.

Wisz, who hit the ball hard all day and finished with two hits, singled to open the Lemont fourth. Acton walked, and after a fielder's choice, Ryan Sublette, who also contributed two of the Indians' nine hits, delivered a long RBI single to center field for a 2-0 lead.

Acton made the big pitch of the game in the fifth inning. Springfield had runners on first and second with two outs when left-handed hitting Damian Pierce stepped up. He arrived at Silver Cross Field with a .438 batting average, 31 extra-base hits and 46 RBIs. But Acton induced a ground ball to second base to end the threat.

Lemont put it away in the bottom of the inning as seven walks, three errors and Joe Kelley's RBI single produced seven runs and a 9-0 lead.

The celebration of a second state baseball championship for the Indians was moments away.

“The big cushion felt great,” Acton said. “It was nice to be one of the main guys this year. But the experience of both state championships couldn’t be better, all the great teammates off both teams. Two rings in three years – what a feeling.”