Grundy County church bulletins: June 19, 2016

Life Church presents Something Amazing Women’s Conference

MORRIS – Life Church, 508 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris, will hold a Something Amazing Women’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25. The theme is “Seek the beauty that God has placed within you.” Tickets are $27, which includes lunch and a goodie bag. Speakers at the conference will include Sheri Powel, author of “Pausing with God,” Ruth Horsfall, pastor of Life Church of Morris, and Rita Vienne, member of Life Church of Morris. For information or to buy tickets, visit www.morris.gotlifechurch.com.

Grace Lutheran Church offers Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran Church, 10025 N. Route 47 in Morris, invites children to Cave Quest Vacation Bible School, where kids learn to follow Jesus. Choose this adventure that will deepen faith by exploring who Jesus is – the light of the world.

Registration is open for preschool (potty-trained) kids, as well as children who have completed fifth grade. The quest runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 26 to 30. To register, call Dottie Laudeman at 815-325-3208 or email dlaudeman22@gmail.com.

Calvary Baptist offers Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Vacation Bible School is going on a journey. Come learn about how God can take you on the journey of your life. It will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 27 through July 1 at Calvary Baptist Church, 225 George St. in Morris. Free for kids in preschool through sixth grades. Come for songs, crafts and games. Call 815-942-0261 for information.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church offers Vacation Bible School

MORRIS – Cave Quest Vacation Bible School will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., Morris from June 27 to July 1. At Cave Quest, children will explore what it means to follow Jesus through dark times. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Registration is open for preschool (pottytrained) kids, as well as children who have completed fifth grade. It will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day. For information, call 815-942-1145.

First Baptist Church of Morris to hold 4-Day Club starting June 27

MORRIS – The First Baptist Church of Morris will host a 4-Day Club fro 6 to 8 p.m. June 27 to 30. The club is sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship of Illinois Inc., a Bible-centered ministry serving in more than 190 countries around the world. Students ages 5 to 12 are invited to come for Bible lessons, memory verses, songs, games and other fun activities. First Baptist Church is at 1650 W. Route 6 in Morris. There is no charge. For information, call 815-942-0812.

Catholic Charities seeks volunteers for Ombudsman Program

JOLIET – Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers to assist in its Ombudsman Program.

Catholic Charities’ Ombudsman Program protects and promotes the rights and quality of life for those who reside in long-term care facilities in Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties. Staff and volunteers in the Ombudsman Program are advocates who seek to resolve complaints on behalf of individuals who receive long-term care services. Program members also ensure the interests of residents are represented to policymakers and governmental agencies. Ombudsman services are confidential and free.

Call 815-932-1921 or 1-800-252-8966 to access these services. Faxes can be sent to 815-933-4601. Interested individuals must be able to make a four hour-weekly commitment. For information, call 815-523-9918.

Diocese of Joliet to hold session in Coal City on managing falls

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities.

“A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.

Attendees will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance.

Anyone can attend. Classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays from Aug. 12 through Sept. 30 at Assumption Catholic Church, 195 S Kankakee St. in Coal City.

The program is free and is for adults ages 60 or older. For information or to register, call Amanda at 815-523-9918.