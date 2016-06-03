High school football: Northwestern offers Crystal Lake South lineman Trevor Keegan

The world of college recruitment just became a little more real for Crystal Lake South’s Trevor Keegan.

Keegan, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman who just completed his freshman year, received his first offer from an NCAA Division I school Friday at Northwestern.

Keegan was invited to a one-day camp at the Evanston school, and Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff did not let the Gators’ budding star lineman leave without making an offer.

“They said everything I did was what they wanted,” Keegan said. “I did well today, that’s basically it.”

Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann was surprised it happened so soon but said Northwestern had good reasons.

“Usually, you don’t get an offer before your sophomore year in high school. It’s just rare,” Ahsmann said. “I was real excited for him. They had been in to see him and they were real impressed with his size, but every school wants you to come to a camp and see what you really look like.

“They told me he’s a rare kid and he better be ready for a tidal wave of schools coming in.”

Gators quarterback Luke Nolan also was excited for one of the big guys protecting him, tweeting: “Shout out to my big man @bigtrevk on the offer from Northwestern!! Big things coming from this youngster.”

Fitzgerald’s staff also told Ahsmann, by NCAA rules, they cannot contact Keegan, so they have to first contact Ahsmann, who then can tell Keegan schools called.

Keegan started at guard most of the season for the Gators and was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American Team from that website. This likely will be the first of many offers for Keegan.

“I just want to be patient and figure it out with my family,” Keegan said. “Be smart about it and look for my future and what it will bring. It’s a decision for the rest of my life.”

Ahsmann went through the process with guard Jake Bernstein several years ago and knows it will get intense for Keegan.

“The biggest advice I’m going to give him and his parents (Michael and Amanda) is to enjoy the process,” Ahsmann said. “He has a long way to go. Jake was nationally recruited, but for me as a head coach that was only basically six months. This is going to be a significantly longer process for him. He has to focus on getting stronger and getting bigger and working hard, and things will continue to happen for him.”

Keegan said he has grown a half-inch and added about 30 pounds through his freshman year at South. Northwestern offensive line coach Adam Cushing came to South about two months ago to visit Keegan and invited him to the camp at that time.

Because Keegan pitches with the Crystal Lake Cardinals, he will attend only one more camp this summer, coming up this month at Notre Dame.