Grundy County Indictments: May 18, 2016

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on May 18 that the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty.

• James Broscoe, 21, of Channahon, was indicted for the unlawful possession of MDMA, a Class 4 felony.

• Michael Bullock, 24, of Lansing, was indicted for unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful possession of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony.

• Craig DeWitt Jr., 33, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer, a Class 4 felony.

• Terry Dinges, 52, of Ladd, was indicted for aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 4 felony.

• Kevin Ely, 20, of Dwight, was indicted on two counts of driving under the influence, both Class 4 felonies.

• Bryan Fischbeck, 48, of Braceville, was indicted for aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age of older, a Class 3 felony.

• Trevor Gavitt, 22, of Mokena, was indicted for unlawful possession of amphetamine, a Class 4 felony.

• Rick Geffs, 53, of Morris, was indicted for driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony.

• Cynthia Gremar, 39, of Coal City, was indicted for retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• Martin Haselton, 53, of New Port, Vermont, was indicted for unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony; and unlawful possession of cannabis sativa plants, a Class 4 felony.

• Timothy Hensley, 22, of Minooka, was indicted for burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Tamara Kenan, 31, of Santa Rosa, California, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

• Randall Roth, 47, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful violation of an order of protection, a Class 4 felony.

• Nathan Slaton, 32, of Pontiac, was indicted on two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol proximately causing the death of Kimberly Platt, both Class 2 felonies.

• William Spandet, 35, of Dwight, was indicted for retail theft, a Class 4 felony.

• Keith Stapleton Jr., 21, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of tramadol, a Class 4 felony.

• John Stec, 35, of Plainfield, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• William Stirratt Jr., 47, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful purchase of more than six firearms, a Class X felony; and unlawful purchase of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

• Cody Wilkinson, 23, of Joliet, was indicted for theft, a Class 4 felony.