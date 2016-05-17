Joliet Central names Thompson boys basketball coach

Joliet Central had three head coaching positions to fill, and the Joliet Township High School District 204 Board approved them at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Brian Reed stepped aside as the Joliet Central girls basketball coach after the winter season, and sophomore coach Laura Brumfiel was named his successor.

Peter Dobersztyn was named head girls track coach. He will replace Terry Houchens, who is retiring.

The other hiring is sure to be a topic of conversation among local boys basketball followers. Speculation on who might take the reins has been ongoing since coach Jeff Corcoran announced after the winter season that he was stepping aside to devote more attention to his young family.

As the 2014-15 basketball season was winding down, longtime Lockport coach Lawrence Thompson Jr., who was retiring as a dean of students but earlier had expressed his desire to remain as the Porters’ basketball coach, was informed he would not be allowed to continue in that capacity.

The Porters had their final regular-season game coming up at Joliet Central, and the Steelmen quickly put together a night to honor Thompson, who is a Joliet East graduate, along with retiring Joliet Central Principal John Randich.

“Honoring them was the right thing to do,” Corcorcan said that night. “I can’t think of a better night to do this. It’s senior night, and who better would you want your seniors to look at as examples than John Randich and Larry Thompson?

“Larry is just a great guy. When I was coaching here with Ski (Bob Koskosky), I thought, ‘Larry is a quiet guy. He doesn’t talk much.’ But when you get to know him, you see he has a real passion for the game, and he is always kind to your program. If there is anyone who deserves to go out his way, it’s him.”

Thompson was gone as the Lockport coach, but he was back last winter as the sophomore coach, and a varsity assistant, for Joliet West coach Nick DiForti. DiForti credited Thompson with making a huge contribution to the Tigers’ program, which next season could be something special.

Thompson will be in town again, this time guiding West’s biggest rival. He will be the Joliet Central head coach, Corcoran’s successor.

When a new coach is needed, the question often is there. Is it better to bring in young blood, or if a veteran coach is available and still has the drive, do you go with him?

Joliet Central chose the veteran, with good reason. Thompson always has done things the right way, and he will again as the Steelmen’s leader.

If you are into the numbers, Thompson coached basketball at Lockport for 33 years, 16 as the head coach. He also was a successful cross country coach for the Porters.

He took the reins as the head basketball coach in the 1999-2000 season and posted a 245-201 record. His teams won three straight sectional titles from 2006 through 2008. Lockport finished fourth in the 2008 Class 4A State Tournament after beating O’Fallon, 50-47, in the supersectional.

Whether the Porters won or lost under Thompson was not what mattered most, however. They competed against the best and their impeccably dressed coach always had them disciplined and getting the most from the talent they had.

For how ever many years Thompson is on board, the Joliet Central program will be in good hands.

