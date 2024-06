The McHenry boys water polo team fell to Stevenson, 25-13, Friday in a Buffalo Grove Sectional semifinal in Buffalo Grove, ending the Warriors’ season.

Senior Kevin Braun led McHenry with five goals, Jackson Smith scored three, and Mike Matusek added two. Riley Hedberg, Ruslan Fowles and Luke Rose each had one goal.

Stevenson will face the winner of Mundelein vs. Wheeling in the sectional championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.